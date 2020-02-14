How to Make The Best BBQ Tofu Kebabs For Your Dinner Party
What We're Cooking This Weekend: BBQ Tofu Kebabs
From: @thevegansix
Yield: 2 servings
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 4 + bamboo skewers
Why we love it: These delicious bbq tofu kebabs are the perfect appetizer and a great way to switch up your tofu dishes. Shockingly enough, this recipe is full of flavor but only has 4 ingredients and very easy to make.
Make it for: a backyard barbecue or an appetizer dish at your dinner party. Serve the with sticky rice or a side salad.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 block of extra firm tofu
- 1/4 cup bbq sauce
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- Liquid smoke
- Bamboo skewers
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Mix bbq sauce, soy sauce and a few shakes of liquid smoke in a medium bowl. Press and cut tofu into 1 1/2” cubes.
- Toss in bbq sauce mixture well until all sides of the tofu is coated in sauce.
- Skewer tofu and heat a grill pan over medium heat. Oil grill pan lightly and grill tofu kebabs a few minutes on each side. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀