How to Make The Best BBQ Tofu Kebabs For Your Dinner Party

What We're Cooking This Weekend: BBQ Tofu Kebabs

From: @thevegansix

Yield: 2 servings 

Prep time: 10 minutes 

Cook time: 10 minutes 

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 4 + bamboo skewers

Why we love it: These delicious bbq tofu kebabs are the perfect appetizer and a great way to switch up your tofu dishes. Shockingly enough, this recipe is full of flavor but only has 4 ingredients and very easy to make.

Make it for: a backyard barbecue or an appetizer dish at your dinner party. Serve the with sticky rice or a side salad. 

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 block of extra firm tofu
  • 1/4 cup bbq sauce
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • Liquid smoke
  • Bamboo skewers

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Mix bbq sauce, soy sauce and a few shakes of liquid smoke in a medium bowl. Press and cut tofu into 1 1/2” cubes.
  2. Toss in bbq sauce mixture well until all sides of the tofu is coated in sauce.
  3. Skewer tofu and heat a grill pan over medium heat. Oil grill pan lightly and grill tofu kebabs a few minutes on each side. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
