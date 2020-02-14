How to Make The Best BBQ Tofu Kebabs For Your Dinner Party

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 4 + bamboo skewers

Why we love it: These delicious bbq tofu kebabs are the perfect appetizer and a great way to switch up your tofu dishes. Shockingly enough, this recipe is full of flavor but only has 4 ingredients and very easy to make.

Make it for: a backyard barbecue or an appetizer dish at your dinner party. Serve the with sticky rice or a side salad.

INGREDIENTS: