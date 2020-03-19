How to Make Homemade Oat Milk with a Video Tutorial

Since the grocery store shelves are empty and there is a shortage of certain food, now is the perfect opportunity to stay home and make healthy dishes from scratch that you can keep in your fridge or pantry. Homemade foods keep for a few days in the fridge and are much cheaper than buying store-bought brands. We found one of the easiest recipes for oat milk that gives you the same silky, creamy taste as your favorite oat milk brands, which only requires 5 ingredients.

Recipe Developer: Hannah Sunderani @twospoons.ca

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Total Time: 5 Minutes

Makes: 4 cups

Why we love it: You will taste the difference in the freshness of this homemade oat milk compared to store-bought oat milk. Some store-bought oat milks are actually full of oils and toxic you want to avoid. This recipe is effortless and will only take you 5 minutes to make. Once you try this oat milk, you won't want to drink store-bought again. However, we understand the convenience of buying plant-based milk from the grocery store and recommend checking out our Beet Meter of the best non-diary milk to buy. Click here.

Alternatives: Don't like oats but only drink plant-based milk? You can use this same recipe for any nut, seeds, or grain. Just swap out oats for almonds, cashews (make sure to soak them!), sesame seeds, and much more. And here's a helpful hint from the recipe developer: if you don't have a nut milk bag you can use a very thin t-shirt, towel, or pair of tights to strain.

Health Benefits: Since oats are 100% whole grain, they are high in fiber, vegan protein, vitamin B, and healthy minerals including iron, magnesium, and calcium. This particular recipe has 3 grams of plant-based protein and 2 grams of fiber.

Make it for: This oat milk will stay fresh in the fridge for up to 5 days. You can enjoy the healthy flavors mixed in your coffee, tea, smoothie, or breakfast cereal. Kids also love the light, creamy taste. Here's a tip from the recipe developer: To avoid slimy oat milk, blend ingredients for no longer than 30 seconds.

Ingredients: 3/4 cup large flake oats

1/4 cup raw cashews (preferably soaked overnight

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp coconut oil or other neutral oil

pinch sea salt

4 cups of water