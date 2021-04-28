If you want to eat healthy without giving up the foods you love, then this recipe is perfect for you. Today's Recipe of the Day is a Greek salad pizza made with all the traditional ingredients like spinach, onions, kalamata olives, artichokes, basil, and Greek vinaigrette, but there are two more ingredients that make this recipe one of a kind.

First, the ingredients list calls for a dairy-free feta cheese which can be found at most local grocery stores or online, and the second difference is that you will enjoy the salad on a flatbread pizza crust by the slice. It's a win-win for the best of both worlds.

This salad-pizza calls for all kinds of flavorful healthy vegetables like artichokes, which are loaded with essential nutrients our bodies need to strengthen immunity. Artichokes have been scientifically proven to help lower LDL or the 'bad' cholesterol, according to a study. They may also improve liver health, digestion health, and IBS, according to Healthline.

In addition, this salad recipe was modified to be vegan for The Beet's readers because we believe that choosing dairy-free alternatives can be a healthful alternative to dairy cheese, which can cause inflammation in the body.

Prep Time:15 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Vegan Greek Salad Pizza

Ingredients

Angelic Bakehouse Flatzza Crust, grilled (Contains honey, opt Plain Crust Pizza by Banza if you're an ethical vegan)

2.5 oz spinach, picked and cleaned

2 tbsp red onions, diced

2 tbsp Kalamata olives, pitted and quartered

1/2 cup (1 regular) Roma tomato, diced

1/4 cup artichokes, grilled, quartered

2 tbsp fresh basil, chiffonade

2 tbsp dairy-free feta cheese, crumbled

1/3 cup dairy-free Greek Vinaigrette dressing

Instructions