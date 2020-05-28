How to Make Girl Scouts’ Thin Mint Cookies

Girl Scout Cookie season was cut short due to the stay at home orders, so if you were lucky enough get your hand on a box before shelter-in-place, some would say you won the lottery. Girl Scout cookies are extremely popular:pre-pandemic, the nonprofit made $800 million in revenue and regularly sells 200 million boxes each season. Just to contextualize this statistic, that's more than Oreos makes in one single year, which the brand touts as "America's favorite cookie."

After some quick research on GirlScouts.org, I found out that the most popular cookie or the best-seller is Thin Mints. The crunchy, chocolatey, and cool mint cookies are vegan, woohoo, but sadly they're made with unhealthy ingredients like palm oil, corn syrup, and loads of sugar. We have a vegan thin mint recipe that calls for natural and 'healthier' ingredients while still having the same sinful taste. This recipe is gluten-free, dairy-free, and keto-friendly. So with no time to waste, make these thin mint cookies at home and pop them in the freezer for an extra crunchy and crispy cool taste during the hot weather. Drop them at your neighbors' front door and surprise them with a familiar taste in this homemade cookie.

Recipe Developer: Victoria, @healthwithvictoria

Why we love it: Thin mints are my favorite cookie, hands down. And for most people, they might consider it their favorite Girl Scouts cookie. Although they're already vegan, this recipe is 'healthier' and does not contain palm oil. In addition, this recipe is simple to make and many of the ingredients you will already have stashed in your pantry.

Make it for: Dessert or a crunchy snack. Store them in the freezer after baking for an even more delicious and refreshing taste.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Bake Time: 8-10 minutes