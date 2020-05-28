How to Make Girl Scouts’ Thin Mint Cookies
Girl Scout Cookie season was cut short due to the stay at home orders, so if you were lucky enough get your hand on a box before shelter-in-place, some would say you won the lottery. Girl Scout cookies are extremely popular:pre-pandemic, the nonprofit made $800 million in revenue and regularly sells 200 million boxes each season. Just to contextualize this statistic, that's more than Oreos makes in one single year, which the brand touts as "America's favorite cookie."
After some quick research on GirlScouts.org, I found out that the most popular cookie or the best-seller is Thin Mints. The crunchy, chocolatey, and cool mint cookies are vegan, woohoo, but sadly they're made with unhealthy ingredients like palm oil, corn syrup, and loads of sugar. We have a vegan thin mint recipe that calls for natural and 'healthier' ingredients while still having the same sinful taste. This recipe is gluten-free, dairy-free, and keto-friendly. So with no time to waste, make these thin mint cookies at home and pop them in the freezer for an extra crunchy and crispy cool taste during the hot weather. Drop them at your neighbors' front door and surprise them with a familiar taste in this homemade cookie.
Recipe Developer: Victoria, @healthwithvictoria
Why we love it: Thin mints are my favorite cookie, hands down. And for most people, they might consider it their favorite Girl Scouts cookie. Although they're already vegan, this recipe is 'healthier' and does not contain palm oil. In addition, this recipe is simple to make and many of the ingredients you will already have stashed in your pantry.
Make it for: Dessert or a crunchy snack. Store them in the freezer after baking for an even more delicious and refreshing taste.
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Bake Time: 8-10 minutes
Homemade Thin Mint Cookies
Makes 10 cookies
Ingredients
- 1 3/4 cup Almond Flour
- 1/4 cup Coconut Flour
- 1/2 cup Cocoa Powder (or Cacao Powder)
- 1/4 cup + 3 tbsp Maple Syrup
- 1/4 cup + 2 tbsp Melted Coconut Oil
- 1 Flax Egg or 1 cup of Mashed Banana
- 1/4 tsp Baking Soda
- 1/4 tsp Salt
- 1/2 tsp Peppermint Extract
- 1/2 tsp Vanilla Extract
- 1 bag chocolate chips, melted (I used @lilys_sweets semi-sweet chocolate chips)
- 1/4 tsp peppermint extract
Instructions
- In a large bowl add the softened coconut oil, maple syrup, flax egg, vanilla extract, and peppermint extract and combine. Mix in the almond flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt until combined. Divide the dough into 2 equal parts, wrap with cling wrap and place in the fridge for at least 3 hours. Do not skip this step!.
- Once the dough is chilled, Roll out each portion on parchment (place on the bottom and top of the dough) to about 1/4 inch thick. The dough will be delicate! Cut into circles using a 2-inch cookie cutter. Place each circle on the baking sheet.
- Bake for 8-10 minutes. Make sure you rotate the baking sheet halfway through baking. Allow to cool on the baking sheet and transfer to a wire rack. Coat each cookie with the melted chocolate/peppermint mixture. Let the chocolate set for a few minutes. For best results, store these cookies in the freezer!