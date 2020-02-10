How to Make Easy Teriyaki Tofu For Lunch or Dinner
WHY WE LOVE IT: Tofu is a good source of vegan protein and contains all 9 essential amino acids. This dish will fill you up!
TOTAL TIME: 15 Minutes Max
Prep: 5 Minutes Bake: 5-10 Minutes
TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 9
MAKE IT FOR: Dinner with white rice and broccoli or a lunch with your choice of fresh veggies.
SPECIAL NOTE: It's better to use the firmest tofu, and serve with some rice and broccoli for that authentic take out vibe. Chopstick are optional! (If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)
INGREDIENTS:
Serves 2-4
- 1 block extra firm tofu
- 2 Tablespoons tamari or coconut aminos
- 2 Tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 Tablespoon maple syrup or coconut sugar
- 2 tablespoons vegetable broth
- 1/4 teaspoon liquid smoke
- 1/2” piece ginger peeled and minced
- 1 clove garlic peeled and minced
- 1 teaspoon roasted sesame oil, optional
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Slice tofu into 1 inch slices and then cut into triangles. Set aside.
- Add all ingredients except tofu to a small bowl and mix will.
- Heat a large nonstick pan over high heat and add tofu triangles, turning to brown on all sides.
- Once browned, add your sauce and coat each piece of tofu with it.
- Turn heat to low and simmer tofu in sauce until it is almost completely reduced.
- Serve + enjoy!