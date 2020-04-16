This homemade hummus is thick and creamy, full of flavor, garlicky, citrusy and light. Vegan, and gluten-free, it’s an easy recipe that makes for a great snack or appetizer. Serve with fresh veg, pita, or rice cakes. And try not to eat the entire bowl! I can promise you that making your own hummus is easy, and so much tastier than the store-bought kind. It’s bright and fresh! And you know exactly what’s gone into making it, with no artificial flavors or preservatives. Once you start making it homemade, you’ll really notice the difference.

How to Make Easy Classic Hummus With Fresh Vegetables Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Servings 8 people (makes approx. 2.5 cups) Ingredients 2 cups cooked chickpeas

4 cloves garlic

1/2 cup tahini

2 tbsp olive oil, plus more to drizzle

1 lemon, juiced (approx. 1/4 cup lemon juice)

1 tsp sea salt, plus more to taste

1/2 tsp cumin

Splashes reserved chickpea liquid, for thinning (or water)

Fresh herbs, to sprinkle (I used parsley) Instructions In a food processor add chickpeas, garlic, tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, sea salt, and cumin. Blend to combine. Add splashes chickpea water (or filtered water) to thin if desired. Taste and adjust flavor if desired by adding more sea salt, cumin, or lemon juice to brighten. Pour hummus into bowl and drizzle with more olive oil, sprinkle with fresh herbs. Serve with fresh or cooked veg, pita, and crackers.

Nutrition Notes: Information is a rough estimate.

Calories: 123kcal | Carbohydrates: 3g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 12g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.4g | Monounsaturated Fat: 2g | Sodium: 239mg | Potassium: 13mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 0.2g