If you're looking for a healthier way to enjoy pasta, then this recipe is your new go-to because it's easier than ever to still enjoy the foods you love without breaking healthy habits. Today's Recipe of the Day is a creamy avocado sauce, similar to a pesto but with slightly different tastes since most of the earthy ingredients have subtle flavors, but the hints of citrus from lemon add an acidic zest.

This Recipe Has Health Benefits Worth Knowing About

Avocado is the base of this recipe, a superfood often overlooked. Since the fruit is high in fat, avocados have a bad reputation, but that shouldn't be the case. Avocados can actually help you lose weight by making you feel fuller longer. In fact, eating an avocado keeps you full for six hours afterward, according to a study published last spring by NIH, which is why many nutritionists recommend eating the fruit for lunch so you avoid 3 pm snacking.

This recipe also calls for gluten-free, spinach fettuccine and we recommend trying Wonder Noodles, a healthier vegan option. There are only 10 calories per serving in each package, an easy way to reduce your calorie intake without giving up the meals you love.

The Creamy Avocado Sauce is Simple to Make

Aside from the many health benefits of this sauce and gluten-free pasta, the entire recipe is simple to make and calls for seven ingredients and one blender. You will simply blend together the avocado, olive oil, lemon, spices, and in minutes, have yourself the most delicious, healthy, creamy sauce you can add to almost anything. This recipe calls for spinach fettuccine noodles, a low carbohydrate substitute for regular pasta that still has a thick, chewy texture. The pasta only needs to be cooked for 2-3 minutes, so keep an eye on the timer.

Personally, I like to double the recipe and save a container in my fridge for the week. I like to add this sauce to pasta, toast, and salads so that when I have guests coming over or a friend staying for a weekend, we already have half of our meals ready to go just by adding this sauce to our dish.

Recipe Developer: Nikki Jahnke, @its_nicolettemarie

​Creamy Avocado Pasta

Serves 2

Ingredients

Creamy Avocado Sauce:

1 Large ripened avocado

1 cup mixed greens or baby spinach

¼ tsp crushed black pepper

1 tsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

salt to taste

Red chilli flakes for garnish

Pasta:

1 package of GF Spinach Fettucine

Instructions