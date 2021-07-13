If you've ever been to Mexico, you've probably noticed locals sipping on bright yellow and red drinks topped with mango, chamoy, and Tajin seasoning called mangonada, and now you can make them at home.

Mangonadas are made with mangoes, limes, water, sugar, and ice, and topped with cubed mangoes, chamoy, tajin chili powder for the ultimate spicy refreshment. The mixture is similar to a smoothie texture and combines the tastes of sweet, salty, sour, savory, and spicy.

Make this drink all summer long for a one-of-a-kind taste and a delicious way to chill off from the hot sun, just don't forget the chili tamarind straws for the full authentic experience. If you're having a fiesta? Try our vegan sopes and queso fresco recipe made by the same developers as this recipe and enjoy!

Recipe Developer: Broke Bank Vegan, @brokebankvegan

Pro Tips from Broke Bank Vegan:

Use ripe mangoes. The difference between ripe and unripe mangoes is serious business. Your drink will be way sweeter if you time it right.

The difference between ripe and unripe mangoes is serious business. Your drink will be way sweeter if you time it right. Make your own chamoy. We promise this drink will taste that much better (and be healthier) if you make your own chamoy.

We promise this drink will taste that much better (and be healthier) if you make your own chamoy. Prep before blending . Get your glasses ready, mangoes chopped, and Tajin opened so you don't have a melted drink by the time you're ready to enjoy it.

. Get your glasses ready, mangoes chopped, and Tajin opened so you don't have a melted drink by the time you're ready to enjoy it. Layer the chamoy. To achieve an even flavor throughout, layer the chamoy in every 20-30mL of slushy.

To achieve an even flavor throughout, layer the chamoy in every 20-30mL of slushy. Add more spice. If you're feeling risky, add in more hot sauce to liven things up.

If you're feeling risky, add in more hot sauce to liven things up. Add more ice. To make a lower-calorie drink and save money on mangoes, swap out some fruit for ice.

Prep Time: 15 mins

Mangonada

Serves 6

Ingredients

2 large limes

2 lbs frozen mangoes

2-3 cups water

¼ cup cane sugar

1 cup ice cubes

To serve

2 fresh mangoes, cubed

½ cup chamoy

2-4 tbsp Tajin chile powder

6 tamarind candy straws optional

Instructions

Prepare the garnishes: de-seed and cube the fresh mangoes, place Tajin in one shallow bowl, and add chamoy to another. Squeeze both limes into a blender. Then, add in the frozen mango chunks, water, cane sugar, and ice. Blend on high until you achieve a smooth consistency, adding in small amounts of water if you need to. Next, rim your glasses by dipping them in the bowl of chamoy followed by Tajin. Add a drizzle of chamoy to the bottom of your glasses and around the sides. Divide the frozen mango mixture between glasses, then add more chamoy on top followed by fresh mango cubes. Garnish with more chamoy, a sprinkle of Tajin, and tamarind candy straws. Enjoy!

Nutritionals

Calories 119 | Total Fat .6g | Saturated Fat 0.1g | Sodium 262 mg | Total Carbohydrates 30.3g | Dietary Fiber 3.1g | Total Sugars 26.1g | Protein 1.4g | Calcium 25mg | Potassium 495mg |