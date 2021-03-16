Tuesdays just happen to be the best excuse to throw a fiesta early in the week, but when the tacos taste this good, we celebrate 'Taco Every Day.' Today's Recipe of the Day is intended to help you celebrate 'Taco Tuesday,' but with a healthier twist, so here's a spin on the traditional dish that replaces the chorizo with a vegan beef made from beans and vegetables, swaps dairy for nut-based cheese and sour cream, and instead of holding the folded taco, we stacked the tortilla chips in between all the good stuff, so you can dive in with your fork just like a salad. With every bite, you'll experience that crispy crunchy satisfaction.

As a plant-based eater, Mexican food is one of the easiest cuisines to enjoy because there are so many veggie-friendly options like black beans, guacamole, salsa, and more. Tacos, burritos, or a simple bowl of iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, sweet corn, crisp spring onions, fresh guacamole, vegan sour cream, and a hint of spices is an easy way to load up vegetables, healthy fats (avocado), and protein (beans). If you're focused on eating a whole-food, plant-based diet, skip out on the meat crumbles and just add more vegetables. Ditch the oils, chips, cheeses, and sour cream, and you'll still have yourself a really delicious flavor-filled salad. Try cooking your vegetables in a vegetable broth base so you can still enjoy the warm, comforting part of this dish.

Avocados Are Full of Health Benefits, Including Boosting Your Immune System

Surprisingly enough, avocados may just be one of the healthiest foods you can eat. The green-oval-shaped fruit helps boost immunity, provides significant amounts of fiber and potassium (more than a banana), contains 20 different vitamins and minerals, may help lower cholesterol, and can help protect your eyes, according to studies. In fact, one study suggests that avocados are also a weight-loss-friendly food since they can make you feel full for up to five hours after eating a meal containing avocados. So, when you indulge in your taco night, don't forget the guacamole.

This recipe was created by Chef Ko of RollinGreens.

RollinGreens Taco Salad

Serves 4

Ingredients 1 Pouch of RollinGreens Taco Pack, or your choice of Beyond Beef crumbles

2 T Olive Oil

4 cups water

1 oz. Salt

1 bag of your favorite corn or flour tortilla chips

1 Roma Tomato

3 Sprigs Green Onion

Dairy-Free Sour Cream

1 Iceberg Lettuce

Chopped Cilantro (optional)

½ cup vegan mayonnaise (optional)

½ cup vegan ketchup (optional)

2 Avocados

1 clove Garlic