One of the best things about eating a plant-based diet is exploring the alternatives that taste just as good, if not better than the real thing. You can really surprise yourself when you find out the vegetables you love taste better as an alternative to your favorite foods, like a burger.

Today's Recipe of the Day is a sweet potato and white bean veggie burger patty made with a mixture of fresh spices and herbs like ginger, garlic, cayenne, turmeric, cilantro, and more, and topped with burger staples like lettuce, onion, tomato, and mayo, with special addition of rich, flavorful kimchi. The patty itself has an incredibly hearty and crunchy texture since the soft vegetables make it easy to mold your burger into a thin or thick patty depending on preference. Personally, I love a thick vegetable burger and a thin smash burger made with meatless beef so I would stick add more base to my patty.

When you take your first bite, you will realize that the taste is full of fresh, seasonal flavors with a mix of sweet, savory, nutty, buttery, and crisp tang that leaves you with an umami aftertaste and your mouth watering.

Not only do these healthy plant-based ingredients pair together perfectly, but they also have health benefits worth knowing about. Ginger and turmeric are two superfoods that help boost immunity while cayenne pepper helps boost metabolism and sweet potatoes are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals that support healthy vision and brain function as well as keeping your gut healthy since the vegetable is full of fiber and antioxidants.

When you make these patties, you'll find how easy it is to turn vegetables into a different consistency and learn how important it is to utilize spices and herbs. For the majority of the time, you will use the food processor for this recipe and add all of your patty ingredients to the mix then transfer them to the skillet and cook for just three to five minutes, watching the edges get crispy. It's worth adding a lid to the skillet if you like your burger on the crunchy side.

So, the next time your friend or anyone for that matter says they can't eat plant-based because they love burgers, share this recipe with them and let them know how easy it was to make and how delicious it tastes.

Recipe Developer: Ambitious Kitchen

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Cook Time: 5 Minutes

Total Time: 35 Minutes

"Flavorful vegan sweet potato burgers packed with delicious spices and topped with avocado, vegan mayo, red onion, and Spicy Nasoya Kimchi. These easy homemade sweet potato burgers are the perfect combination of savory & spicy and come together in just 30 minutes!"

Vegan Sweet Potato Burgers Serves 4 Ingredients For the burgers: ⅔ cup mashed, cooked sweet potato (or about ½ medium cooked peeled sweet potato)

1 (15 ounce) can white beans, rinsed and drained

3/4 cup panko bread crumbs (or sub gluten free bread crumbs)

1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger (or ¼ teaspoon ground ginger)

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 cup diced cilantro

1/4 cup diced green onion

½ teaspoon turmeric

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper or ½ teaspoon chili pepper flakes

½ teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Toasted sesame oil, for cooking For serving: Vegan mayo

Nasoya Spicy Kimchi

1 avocado, sliced

Sliced red onion

4 whole grain or gluten free hamburger buns Instructions Place mashed sweet potato and white beans into the bowl of a food processor with the blade attached. Blend until well-combined, and then transfer mixture to a large bowl. Next add in panko bread crumbs, ginger, garlic powder, cilantro, green onion, turmeric, and cayenne. Generously season with salt and pepper, and mix with a spatula until ingredients are well-incorporated. Taste, adjust seasonings and add additional salt and pepper if necessary. Use your hands to form four even patties about ½ inch thick. You’ll need to compact them with your hands so they stick together well. Place on a plate, cover with plastic wrap and place in the fridge for 10-15 minutes. You can clean up a bit while the burgers sit. Add sesame oil to a nonstick skillet or griddle and place over medium heat. Add each burger to the skillet and cook about 2-4 minutes, until golden brown, then carefully flip burger and cook another 2-4 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer to buns or lettuce wraps, or serve as is. Finally, top each burger with Nasoya Spicy Kimchi, avocado slices, red onion.

Recipe Notes

Nutrition for just burger + kimchi: Calories: 147.2 | Total Fat: 0.3 g | Saturated Fat: 0.0 g | Total Carbohydrate: 19.8 g | Dietary Fiber: 6.8 g | Sugars: 2.4 g | Protein: 7.2 g