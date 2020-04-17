How to Make a Peanut Butter Banana Dalgona Smoothie

If you're spending your time at home scrolling through Instagram, you're almost certain to have come across a dalgona latte. 'Dalgona' is the latest spin on coffee, smoothies and frosting because the fluffy whipped texture looks beautiful, it's easy to make, and is easy to make vegan! What is dalgona? It's a type of drink with whipped plant-based milk that originated in South Korea. Hop on the bandwagon and make this delicious peanut butter smoothie and don't forget to Instagram your masterpiece and tag @thebeet.

Recipe Developer: Gina, @healthylittlevittles

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Total Time: 15 Minutes

Yields: 2 Smoothies

Why we love it: If you're a coffee and a smoothie lover, this will be your favorite milkshake. It's easy to make and most of the ingredients you'll already have stored in your pantry. Take note that before you start make sure you freeze 3 bananas overnight.

Make it for: Breakfast or dessert. Drizzle a little peanut butter on top to complete the final presentation.

Peanut Butter Banana Dalgona Smoothie

Ingredients Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie 3 frozen bananas

1/4 cup peanut butter

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup plant milk Dalgona Coffee Whip 5 tablespoons aquafaba (brine from a can of chickpeas)

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 tablespoon instant coffee (or 2 tablespoons if you like a stronger coffee flavor)

2 tablespoons sugar (coconut, date or monk fruit sweetener) Garnish Chocolate chips

Instructions First, whip your aquafaba with a hand blender or Kitchen Aid mixer until it starts to foam, about 5 minutes. Add the cream of tartar and sugar and whip an additional few minutes until it's nice a fluffy. Finally, add the instant coffee powder and whip until it's combined.**NOTE: be patient and let it whip, it takes a little bit of time to get real fluffy like egg whites! Blend all of your smoothie ingredients together until smooth. Pour the smoothie into glasses, top with dalgona coffee whip and garnish with chocolate chips! (optional)

Notes

** Before you start, make sure you freeze 3 bananas overnight.