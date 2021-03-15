The tastiest homemade veggie burger now exists with this easy, delicious recipe. When you're looking for a meatless patty made with quality ingredients and no added preservatives, the best way to satisfy your craving is to make your own patty from scratch so you know exactly what ingredients you are putting in your body.

Today's recipe of the day is a black bean vegetable burger made with fresh vegetables like carrots, celery, mushrooms, garlic, and seasoned with herbs and spices. The texture of this burger is thick, but not too dense, and the consistency is on the softer side so that when you take a bite, the beans and warm chopped vegetables will melt in your mouth. Add your favorite toppings like lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and go-to specialty dairy-free sauce (mine is an aioli made with Veganaise). To keep the entire recipe gluten-free, try using crispy lettuce wraps as your bun and dairy-free cheese if needed.

When you make this burger, serve it with a side salad, fruit bowl, pickles, or coleslaw to finish off this masterpiece. As the weather warms up, plan to make these burgers for the backyard cookout and impress your guests or loved ones with your extra step to provide the best-tasting plant-based burger they've ever had.

Choose Homemade Veggie Burgers For Better Taste and Quality Ingredients

If you have the time to spend making homemade vegetable burgers instead of buying store-bought patties, try to make it a habit because the taste is fresher and richer, you'll get more flavor out of the homemade version, and you will also avoid any unwanted preservatives or additives that many of the store-bought patties sneak in to help stretch storage life.

Note: This recipe calls for 3 tablespoons of avocado oil to bind together the ingredients and form the vegetables into a patty. If you choose to eat a whole food plant-based diet, using the whole avocado or leftover water from strained chickpeas, also known as aquafaba, may be a possible alternative.

Message From the Recipe Developer: "These plant-based burgers make a fun lunch and taste great at room temperature. To save time and energy, double the recipe, which will give you both a quick weeknight meal and leftovers. Serve on buns with lettuce, tomato, and other toppings of choice. To make them gluten-free, substitute bread crumbs with fine cornmeal or almond flour."

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 15–20 minutes

Black Bean Burgers Serves 4 people Ingredients 3 tablespoons avocado oil, divided

1 small carrot, cut finely into 1⁄8" dice

1 small stalk celery, cut finely into 1⁄8" dice

1⁄2 cup finely diced shiitake mushrooms

1 tablespoon gluten-free tamari

1⁄2 teaspoon cumin

1⁄2 teaspoon paprika

1 clove garlic, peeled and minced

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons unseasoned bread crumbs (optional) Instructions Warm 1 tablespoon oil in a cast iron (or nonstick) skillet over medium heat and add carrot and celery. Cook 5 minutes. Add mushrooms, tamari, cumin, paprika, and garlic. Cook another 5 minutes. Set aside. Place beans in a medium bowl and mash well with a potato masher or fork. They should still have a coarse texture but come together in a sticky ball. Add cooked vegetables, salt, and bread crumbs to the beans. Mix well. Divide mixture into four equal portions and shape into burgers. At this point, they can be cooked one of two ways: Brush them well with the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and bake them in a 425°F oven 8–10 minutes. Or, to make them on the stovetop, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil over medium heat in a large cast-iron pan. Add burgers and cook for 4–5 minutes on each side. Take care when flipping—they are more likely than meat burgers to crumble apart.

Per Serving

Calories: 218 · Fat: 11g · Protein: 8g · Sodium: 672mg Fiber: 9g · Carbohydrates: 23g · Net Carbs: 14g · Sugar: 2g

・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ BABY FOOD ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・

The burgers are good for babies twelve months and up or for those who can eat small pieces of soft solids. Make sure the vegetables are very finely cut so they are not choking hazards. The burger mashes up easily once cooked.

Excerpted from The Anti-Inflammatory Family Cookbook by Stefania Patinella; Alexandra Romey; Hilary McClafferty, MD, FAAP; Jonathan Deutsch, PhD; and Maria Mascarenhas, MBBS. Copyright © 2021 by Stefania Patinella, Alexandra Romey, Hilary McClafferty, Jonathan Deutsch, and Maria Mascarenhas. Photographs by Harper Point Photography. Used with permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, Inc. All rights reserved.