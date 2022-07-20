Healthier-For-You Homemade Pretzels with Just 4 Ingredients

If you love snacking on pretzels, you need to try making your own. This recipe yields a crunchy, salty, and healthier-for-you version of the usual brands. Plus, they’re so fun to make!

Using just four ingredients, this recipe is simple to follow and turns out delicious every time. Enjoy your pretzels as-is, dipped in mustard, or paired with hummus.

For a gluten-free version, simply replace the all-purpose flour with your favorite gluten-free blend. If you don’t have avocado oil, substitute it with another heart-healthy option like olive oil.

This recipe is for a traditional flavor, but you can always add in extra seasonings like turmeric, nutritional yeast, cumin, smoked paprika, etc. Let your imagination run wild!

attachment-Pretzels 02 loading...

Prep time: 25 minutes

Bake time: 20 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Cost: $0.49 recipe | $0.06 serving (~10 pretzels)

Homemade Pretzels

Makes 60 pretzels

Ingredients

Dough

2 cups all-purpose flour ($0.15)

1 teaspoon salt ($0.01)

3 tablespoons avocado oil ($0.33)

½ cup water, plus more as needed

Aquafaba Wash

¼ cup aquafaba*

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F and line a baking pan with parchment paper. Whisk the flour and salt together in a large bowl. Add the avocado oil and water in, then mix as much as you can with a spatula. When you can no longer mix it with the spatula, use your hands and knead the dough until it is smooth and elastic, adding water as needed. Cover the ball of dough and leave it to rest for 10-15 minutes. Once it’s rested, break off small pieces (about 5-7 grams each). Roll them out into thin “snakes.” Loop each end around, then cross them to form a pretzel shape. Press gently on the ends to stick them to the dough, then transfer to the baking pan. Lightly brush each pretzel with aquafaba on the baking pan, then sprinkle with coarsely ground salt. Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from your oven and let the pretzels cool completely. Serve with hummus, mustard, refried beans, etc. Enjoy!

Notes

*Aquafaba is the cooking water formed while cooking chickpeas from their dry state, or the brine from a can of chickpeas.

Nutrition: 1 of 6 servings (~10 pretzels)

Calories 203 | Total Fat 6.9g | Saturated Fat 0.8g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 472mg | Total Carbohydrates 30.5g | Dietary Fiber 1.2g | Total Sugars 0.1g | Protein 4.1g | Calcium 6.3mg | Iron 1.9mg | Potassium 42.9mg |