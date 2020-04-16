Coconut yogurt has become all the rage over the past few years, as people are turning to plant-based alternatives from classic animal-based yogurts. You only need 2-ingredients for creamy, thick, tangy and velvety coconut yogurt. It's a minimalist recipe for a quality plant-based yogurt.

Personally, I find coconut yogurt the best alternative to traditional, as it’s rich and creamy. I also like that the ingredients in coconut yogurt are minimal, natural and unprocessed unlike other dairy-free yogurts on the market. In fact, I used to eat a lot of soy-yogurt but found the processed soy to affect my skin, causing me to break out from hormone changes. See more about that in my Skincare blog post.Coconut yogurt has a delicious taste. It’s slightly nutty, very creamy and rich. Like a greek yogurt, it’s delicious plan and can be sweetened as you want with a bit of maple syrup, or honey.

Homemade Coconut Yogurt Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 1 minute

Total Time: 21 minutes Serves 4 Ingredients 2 cans organic full-fat coconut milk (400 ml each can, chilled in fridge)

3 probiotics capsules (30 billion active cultures) To Serve Fruit of choice (I used 1/3 cup strawberries)

Maple syrup to drizzle Instructions Using chilled, canned coconut milk. Open and scoop only the solid contents of the coconut milk into a clean* glass mixing bowl. (Make sure bowl is big enough for the coconut milk to double in size, as it will expand). Reserve coconut water in can for later.** Open three 30-billion probiotic capsules*** over your bowl, and add the powdered contents to coconut milk. Using a wooden spoon stir together to combine. Try your best to stir the coconut yogurt into a smooth consistency, breaking up any clumps with your spoon. (It's okay if it isn't completely smooth, it will get smoother as the yogurt warms and ferments). Cover bowl with cheesecloth and secure with a rubber band. (You can also use a clean dish towel or bees wrap). Leave the bowl in a warm, draft-free area (like your oven turned off), for 24-48 hours.**** The longer you wait, the tangier it becomes. Check on it from time to time, stir and break up any clumps with a wooden spoon. Once yogurt has reached the desired tanginess place in the fridge to chill. If yogurt is too thick when chilled, you can add splashes of your reserved coconut water to thin until you've reached desired consistency. (I like mine very thick with no coconut water used). Enjoy coconut yogurt topped with your favorite fruits, optional to drizzle with maple syrup to sweeten.

Nutrition Notes: Nutrition information is a rough estimate.

Calories: 307kcal | Carbohydrates: 7g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 32g | Saturated Fat: 28g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.3g | Monounsaturated Fat: 1g | Sodium: 20mg |Potassium: 351mg|Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 4g