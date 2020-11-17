If you love eating plant-based then you’ll love eating Planta at Home. For the first time, the upscale chain PLANTA Restaurants is making its delectable vegan fare available for nationwide shipping in both the United States and Canada (if you’re based in Canada, visit the Canadian website here.)

Restaurateur Steven Salm and Executive Chef & Partner David Lee’s brand is famous for churning out plant-based hits like coconut sticky buns with maple syrup for brunch, “bang bang broccoli” with sweet chili sauce and peanut butter, and Thai creamed spinach with coconut milk, curry, tofu, and crispy onions. Now, fans of Planta’s diverse menu offerings and newcomers alike will have the chance to enjoy these meals from the comfort of their homes.

For the new website, Salm and Lee have curated a collection of Planta favorites ranging from pizzas and dumplings to burger kits and desserts, along with pantry staples, to ship to your door via next-day delivery. All meals arrive frozen, except pantry offerings which include truffle almond “parm” and chili oil (both of which you’ll want to double up on in your order to ensure future condiment heaven chez vous).

Personally, we’re already eyeing the cauliflower tots, “shroomami” pizza, steamed spinach and shiitake dumplings, and their big chocolate chip cookies for dessert. The Hawaiian Pizza made with onion, jalapeño, tempeh, and pineapple is also straight after our inner nine-year-old’s heart, who used to indulge in the ham-and-pineapple rendition of this back in the day at CPK.

Should you decide any of the fare seems like a nice present for a plant-based food enthusiast in your life or a new vegan convert looking for inspiration where cooking just isn’t happening, gift cards are also available. Subscription options are expected to debut soon, per a company spokesperson.

So far, Planta has restaurants in Toronto and Miami, with locations on the horizon in New York City and West Palm Beach. But right now, in these strange, strange times, we’re grateful we can now have a taste of their magic delivered directly to our doorstep.