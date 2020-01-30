Hibiscus Coconut Yogurt Bowl With Fresh Fruit

What We're Cooking This Weekend: Hibiscus Coconut Yogurt Bowl

FROM: @resplendentkitchen

WHY WE LOVE IT: It's an easy dish to make for breakfast and bring on the go. Let the chia seeds sit for 20 minutes while you get ready for work and enjoy. Side note: almost all the carbs in chia seeds are fiber.

TOTAL TIME: 25 Minutes

Prep: Make: 5 Minutes Rest: 20 Minutes

TOTAL INGREDIENTS: 9

MAKE IT FOR: A quick breakfast or snack to take on the go.

SPECIAL NOTE: You will need to let this mixture rest for 20 minutes so the chia seeds can hydrate(If you need to start prep the day before or order ingredients online, we will let you know that here. Otherwise, assume the dish can be shopped, prepped and served the same day with readily available ingredients.)

INGREDIENTS:

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Mix coconut yogurt, chia seeds, and pure hibiscus flower powder in a bowl.
  2. Let this mixture rest for 20 minutes so the chia seeds can hydrate. Rinse the berries.
  3. Top the yogurt mixture with the cereal, raspberries, blueberries, pomegranate arils, coconut flakes, and dried mulberries.
