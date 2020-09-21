September 21st marks the last day of summer before the autumn season begins and we're celebrating with this fall-festive stuffed squash recipe for breakfast. When temperatures start to drop, we reach for the healthy comfort food that will warm and fill us up with fiber and plant-based protein.

The Beet filtered through a variety of autumn-inspired breakfasts and came across this stuffed squash that's filled with vegan yogurt, topped with superfoods, and a drizzle of sun butter. All you need is ten minutes to prep and let the squash sit in the oven for 45 minutes while you get ready to start your day with a morning workout, check emails, or call your loved ones. You'll be happy you tried this unique recipe and add it to your rotation of healthy breakfast recipes.

Recipe Developer: Lauren, @Flora_and_Vino

Why we love it: Squash is in season right now and you can find this fresh vegetable at your local grocery or outdoor food market. There are fun ways to enjoy squash like in a soup or a dessert but you've probably haven't eaten it for breakfast. This recipe is one of a kind, delicious, and simple to make.

Make it for: Breakfast or host a fall festive brunch and serve up the stuffed squash. This filling plant-based breakfast is a crowd-pleaser.

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 45 mins

Total Time: 55 mins

Why it's healthier: Yellow squash is rich in manganese, which strengthens bones and helps the body process fats and carbs.

Healthy ingredients: Vitamin A, vitamin B6, vitamin C, folate, magnesium, fiber, riboflavin, phosphorus, and potassium