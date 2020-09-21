Healthy Vegan Breakfast Recipe: Stuffed Squash Topped with Superfoods
September 21st marks the last day of summer before the autumn season begins and we're celebrating with this fall-festive stuffed squash recipe for breakfast. When temperatures start to drop, we reach for the healthy comfort food that will warm and fill us up with fiber and plant-based protein.
The Beet filtered through a variety of autumn-inspired breakfasts and came across this stuffed squash that's filled with vegan yogurt, topped with superfoods, and a drizzle of sun butter. All you need is ten minutes to prep and let the squash sit in the oven for 45 minutes while you get ready to start your day with a morning workout, check emails, or call your loved ones. You'll be happy you tried this unique recipe and add it to your rotation of healthy breakfast recipes.
Recipe Developer: Lauren, @
Why we love it: Squash is in season right now and you can find this fresh vegetable at your local grocery or outdoor food market. There are fun ways to enjoy squash like in a soup or a dessert but you've probably haven't eaten it for breakfast. This recipe is one of a kind, delicious, and simple to make.
Make it for: Breakfast or host a fall festive brunch and serve up the stuffed squash. This filling plant-based breakfast is a crowd-pleaser.
Prep Time: 10 mins
Cook Time: 45 mins
Total Time: 55 mins
Why it's healthier: Yellow squash is rich in manganese, which strengthens bones and helps the body process fats and carbs.
Healthy ingredients: Vitamin A, vitamin B6, vitamin C, folate, magnesium, fiber, riboflavin, phosphorus, and potassium
Stuffed Squash Topped with Superfoods
Yields 2 servings
Ingredients
- 1 small winter squash (carnival, acorn, or butternut)
- Sprinkle of cinnamon
- 1 cup almond milk greek yogurt (enough to fill your squash halve!)
- 1/4 cup your favorite granola (grain-free or gluten-free as needed)
- 2 TBSP No Sugar Added SunButter
- 2 TBSP pepitas
- 2 TBSP dried cranberries
- Sprinkle of hemp hearts
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400ºF and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Scrub squash under running water, then pats dry. Cut open squash down the middle and scoop out the seeds and pulp.
- Sprinkle the interior of the halves with cinnamon and place it facedown on the parchment paper.
- Bake squash for 30-45 minutes, or until fork-tender and slightly browned on the bottom side. The time in the oven will depend on the size of the squash.
- Assemble the breakfast stuffed squash by dividing yogurt between squash halves.
- Next, top with pepitas, dried cranberries, granola, a big spoonful of SunButter, and a dusting of hemp hearts.
- Store leftover halves and toppings separately and assemble throughout the week for easy breakfasts.