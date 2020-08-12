Healthy Vegan and Paleo Treat: Raspberry Pop Tarts Recipe

This week, The Beet brings back some of the greatest childhood food memories like banana split sundaes and this raspberry pop tart recipe–just for fun!

There's nothing sweeter than re-creating memories from your childhood and it's exciting to see how far the world has come by making them plant-based. As a child, when you ate these desserts on repeat, they probably weren't vegan or dairy-free. Now, you're in the kitchen making the same dessert but with a different recipe. Not only are you making a healthier decision, but you are also helping the planet and animal welfare.

These vegan pastries are incredibly delicious and easy to make. The pink frosting adds a fun decorative twist and kids love to cook with vibrant colors. You will want to eat these in moderation for breakfast every day–they taste so amazing!

Why we love it: When one of your favorite childhood memories can be made vegan and gluten-free, it's a win-win. This recipe is so easy to make and brings joy to children. Add your favorite toppings like sprinkles or fresh jam.

Make it for: Breakfast or an after-dinner treat. Have fun with this recipe and save the leftovers in the fridge for up to three days. However, they taste more delicious if you eat them right away!

Recipe Developer: @thebananadiaries

Prep Time: 40

Cook Time: 25

Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes