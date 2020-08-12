Healthy Vegan and Paleo Treat: Raspberry Pop Tarts Recipe
This week, The Beet brings back some of the greatest childhood food memories like banana split sundaes and this raspberry pop tart recipe–just for fun!
There's nothing sweeter than re-creating memories from your childhood and it's exciting to see how far the world has come by making them plant-based. As a child, when you ate these desserts on repeat, they probably weren't vegan or dairy-free. Now, you're in the kitchen making the same dessert but with a different recipe. Not only are you making a healthier decision, but you are also helping the planet and animal welfare.
These vegan pastries are incredibly delicious and easy to make. The pink frosting adds a fun decorative twist and kids love to cook with vibrant colors. You will want to eat these in moderation for breakfast every day–they taste so amazing!
Why we love it: When one of your favorite childhood memories can be made vegan and gluten-free, it's a win-win. This recipe is so easy to make and brings joy to children. Add your favorite toppings like sprinkles or fresh jam.
Make it for: Breakfast or an after-dinner treat. Have fun with this recipe and save the leftovers in the fridge for up to three days. However, they taste more delicious if you eat them right away!
Recipe Developer: @thebananadiaries
Prep Time: 40
Cook Time: 25
Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes
Vegan and Paleo Raspberry Pop-Tarts
Yields 5-7
Ingredients
Paleo Vegan Crust:
- 2 cups cassava flour
- 3/4 cup vegan butter or coconut oil
- 1/2 cup coconut sugar
- 3/4 cup water, plus more if needed
- 1 tbsp arrowroot powder
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Filling:
- 1 cup fresh raspberries
- 1 tbsp water
- 1 tsp arrowroot powder
- 1 tsp BareOrganics Beet Root Powder
Icing:
- 1/2 cup coconut butter
- 1 tbsp BareOrganics Beet Powder
Instructions
Filling:
- Bring a small pot filled with the raspberries and water to a boil, then reduce the heat and cover.
- Let cook for 2-5 minutes, until the raspberries are soft.
- Remove from heat and mash the raspberries with a fork.
- Sift in arrowroot powder and beetroot powder, then mix together until the arrowroot powder has completely dissolved.
- Place in a bowl or an airtight container in the fridge while preparing the pie dough.
Paleo Pop Tart Crust:
- In a large bowl, whisk together cassava flour, arrowroot powder, and coconut sugar.
Add in cubed vegan butter, and cut the butter into the flour until it’s clumpy, but there’s still some flour left over.
- Add in the chilled water and vanilla extract, then mix the dough until it forms a large ball.
Press the dough into a spherical disk, and wrap with plastic wrap. Chill for 20 minutes in the fridge.
- After chilling, flour a piece of parchment paper and place the dough in the middle. Flour the dough and a rolling pin, and roll out so that you can cut a 12 inch by 9-inch rectangle. The dough should be about 1/8″ thick.
- Measure out and make a dash every 3 inches on the 12-inch side. Then make a dash at 4.5 inches up the 9-inch side. Cut where you made the dashes to form 8 rectangles. Repeat rolling out the dough for at least one more pop tart if desired.
- Use a spatula to place each rectangle on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and place the baking sheet into the fridge to chill for 5 minutes. Preheat the oven to 375F.
- Remove the baking sheet from the fridge and brush 5 of the 10 pop tart rectangles with melted vegan butter.
- Place 1-2 tbsp of raspberry jam in the middle of each buttered pop tart rectangle. Use a spatula to lift an unbuttered pop tart rectangle, and place it on top of the raspberry-filled one. Repeat for each pop tart.
- Brush a little vegan butter on top of each pop tart and seal off the edges with the back of a fork. It’s okay if a little jam pops out here- just wipe it up with a clean cloth or paper towel, and make sure the edge is sealed together!
- Poke a few holes into the tops of the pop tarts, and if your pop tarts are soft, place them into the fridge to chill for 5 minutes. Otherwise, place them directly into the preheated oven and bake for 25-27 minutes, or until golden brown. When ready, remove from the oven and let cool for 15 minutes before frosting.
Frosting:
- When you’re ready to frost the pop tarts, melt the coconut butter in a microwave-safe bowl.
Mix in the beet powder thoroughly.
- Drizzle about 1-2 tbsps of coconut butter on top of each pop tart and serve!