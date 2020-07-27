Healthy Summer Lunch: Blueberry Pecan Arugula Salad with Blueberry Vinaigrette

The beginning of the week is my favorite time to get back on track with eating healthy and prepping meals for the week.

I normally start by planning out my meals to get an idea of what I need to buy for groceries: Breakfasts are always the same because I love steel cut oats with fresh fruit and seeds—it's so filling and gives me energy. I always have a light salad for lunch and like to switch the toppings and use different dressings from time to time. This blueberry pecan arugula salad with a light and sweet blueberry vinaigrette is the perfect lunch to enjoy this week, especially during a heatwave because it's so refreshing. I love blueberries, even more so in July when they're fresh, ripe, and I can pick themself at the local blueberry farm.

The dressing on this salad is light, refreshing, and sweet—the perfect taste to enjoy on a hot summer day. If you want to add plant-based protein to the mix, tofu, lentils, kidney beans, or chickpeas would taste great added to this recipe. Make a large batch and save the leftovers for the rest of the week so you can enjoy quick, prepared, healthy foods Monday through Friday.

Recipe Developer: Lauren, @flora_and_vino

Why we love it: Salads are delicious and can be made so many different ways. This recipe is creative and simple to make. The dressing is the game-changer so be sure you do not skip that step!

Make it for: Breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Yes, there is nothing wrong with eating a salad for breakfast! Share this recipe with a friend, and they will be happy you thought of them!

Blueberry Pecan Arugula Salad with Blueberry Vinaigrette

Yields 4 servings 

Ingredients

Salad

  • 1 package arugula
  • 1-pint blueberries
  • 1/3 cup pecans, chopped

Blueberry Vinaigrette 

  • 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 1.5 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1  tbsp  yellow mustard
  • 5 tbsp  Mad Magic Blueberry Kombucha

Instructions

  1. Add the chopped pecans to a small saucepan and heat over medium-low for 8-10 minutes to toast. Shake the skillet frequently to evenly toast the nuts.
  2. Add the arugula to a large mixing bowl and top with the blueberries and toasted pecans.
  3. To make the dressing, add the olive oil, maple syrup, and yellow mustard to a small bowl and whisk until well combined.
  4. Microwave for 10-15 seconds, then add in the kombucha and stir again to combine.
  5. Pour the dressing contents over the salad and toss the combine.
  6. Serve immediately. Store the leftover salad in the refrigerator and use it within 1-2 days.
