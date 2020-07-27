Healthy Summer Lunch: Blueberry Pecan Arugula Salad with Blueberry Vinaigrette
The beginning of the week is my favorite time to get back on track with eating healthy and prepping meals for the week.
I normally start by planning out my meals to get an idea of what I need to buy for groceries: Breakfasts are always the same because I love steel cut oats with fresh fruit and seeds—it's so filling and gives me energy. I always have a light salad for lunch and like to switch the toppings and use different dressings from time to time. This blueberry pecan arugula salad with a light and sweet blueberry vinaigrette is the perfect lunch to enjoy this week, especially during a heatwave because it's so refreshing. I love blueberries, even more so in July when they're fresh, ripe, and I can pick themself at the local blueberry farm.
The dressing on this salad is light, refreshing, and sweet—the perfect taste to enjoy on a hot summer day. If you want to add plant-based protein to the mix, tofu, lentils, kidney beans, or chickpeas would taste great added to this recipe. Make a large batch and save the leftovers for the rest of the week so you can enjoy quick, prepared, healthy foods Monday through Friday.
Recipe Developer: Lauren, @flora_and_vino
Why we love it: Salads are delicious and can be made so many different ways. This recipe is creative and simple to make. The dressing is the game-changer so be sure you do not skip that step!
Make it for: Breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Yes, there is nothing wrong with eating a salad for breakfast! Share this recipe with a friend, and they will be happy you thought of them!
Blueberry Pecan Arugula Salad with Blueberry Vinaigrette
Yields 4 servings
Ingredients
Salad
- 1 package arugula
- 1-pint blueberries
- 1/3 cup pecans, chopped
Blueberry Vinaigrette
- 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 1.5 tbsp maple syrup
- 1 tbsp yellow mustard
- 5 tbsp Mad Magic Blueberry Kombucha
Instructions
- Add the chopped pecans to a small saucepan and heat over medium-low for 8-10 minutes to toast. Shake the skillet frequently to evenly toast the nuts.
- Add the arugula to a large mixing bowl and top with the blueberries and toasted pecans.
- To make the dressing, add the olive oil, maple syrup, and yellow mustard to a small bowl and whisk until well combined.
- Microwave for 10-15 seconds, then add in the kombucha and stir again to combine.
- Pour the dressing contents over the salad and toss the combine.
- Serve immediately. Store the leftover salad in the refrigerator and use it within 1-2 days.