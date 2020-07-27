Blueberry Pecan Arugula Salad with Blueberry Vinaigrette

The beginning of the week is my favorite time to get back on track with eating healthy and prepping meals for the week.

I normally start by planning out my meals to get an idea of what I need to buy for groceries: Breakfasts are always the same because I love steel cut oats with fresh fruit and seeds—it's so filling and gives me energy. I always have a light salad for lunch and like to switch the toppings and use different dressings from time to time. This blueberry pecan arugula salad with a light and sweet blueberry vinaigrette is the perfect lunch to enjoy this week, especially during a heatwave because it's so refreshing. I love blueberries, even more so in July when they're fresh, ripe, and I can pick themself at the local blueberry farm.

The dressing on this salad is light, refreshing, and sweet—the perfect taste to enjoy on a hot summer day. If you want to add plant-based protein to the mix, tofu, lentils, kidney beans, or chickpeas would taste great added to this recipe. Make a large batch and save the leftovers for the rest of the week so you can enjoy quick, prepared, healthy foods Monday through Friday.

Recipe Developer: Lauren, @flora_and_vino

Why we love it: Salads are delicious and can be made so many different ways. This recipe is creative and simple to make. The dressing is the game-changer so be sure you do not skip that step!

Make it for: Breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Yes, there is nothing wrong with eating a salad for breakfast! Share this recipe with a friend, and they will be happy you thought of them!