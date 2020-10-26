If you're looking for a healthy lunch or dinner option that's easy to make and tastes delicious, vegetable ginger potstickers are the way to go. These stuffed dumplings are full of flavor from the fresh vegetables, ginger, and are finished with a savory touch of soy sauce--refreshing and comforting at the same time.

First, this dish is beyond simple to make so don't let the long list of ingredients scare you away from creating one of the best meals you will probably have all week! Here's a pro tip: You can buy these vegetables already sliced and thinned in a large package in your freezer aisle at the grocery store. Sautee them and stuff the dumplings.

It's sort of like a smoothie, you can add anything to the mix: Leftover veggies and scraps from your salad. Second, this recipe is creative and fun to make with children. They love to gather the ingredients, dip them in sauce, stuff the dumplings, and fold the wrapping. The best part is when the dumplings are steamy and soft, and your first bite is bursting with flavor and beautiful colors. For an image of the final masterpiece, scroll down. Enjoy!

Message From the Recipe Developer: "Potstickers might be one of my all-time favorite foods. They are easy to make and taste delicious every single time. I took a trip to china town a few weeks ago and bought some wrappers which were happily camping in my freezer. These vegetable potstickers are gingery and the shiitake mushrooms add a good amount of umami which I love. The sauce is spicy and I almost always make it in a big batch to keep."

Recipe Developer: Rachel Gurjar

Why we love it: Potstickers are an easy and fun recipe to make, you can use almost any time of vegetable for this dish. This recipe, in particular, is full of flavor and has an Asian twist that tastes incredible. Since the dumpling wrap is small and thin, this recipe is extremely low in calories and sugar.

Make it for: Lunch or dinner. If you plan on cooking them for dinner, serve them with a side of fried rice and tofu to complete the entree. They also make for an exciting lunch dish that is filling and satisfying.