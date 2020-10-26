Recipe: Vegetable Ginger Potstickers with Shiitake Napa Cabbage & Carrots
If you're looking for a healthy lunch or dinner option that's easy to make and tastes delicious, vegetable ginger potstickers are the way to go. These stuffed dumplings are full of flavor from the fresh vegetables, ginger, and are finished with a savory touch of soy sauce--refreshing and comforting at the same time.
First, this dish is beyond simple to make so don't let the long list of ingredients scare you away from creating one of the best meals you will probably have all week! Here's a pro tip: You can buy these vegetables already sliced and thinned in a large package in your freezer aisle at the grocery store. Sautee them and stuff the dumplings.
It's sort of like a smoothie, you can add anything to the mix: Leftover veggies and scraps from your salad. Second, this recipe is creative and fun to make with children. They love to gather the ingredients, dip them in sauce, stuff the dumplings, and fold the wrapping. The best part is when the dumplings are steamy and soft, and your first bite is bursting with flavor and beautiful colors. For an image of the final masterpiece, scroll down. Enjoy!
Message From the Recipe Developer: "Potstickers might be one of my all-time favorite foods. They are easy to make and taste delicious every single time. I took a trip to china town a few weeks ago and bought some wrappers which were happily camping in my freezer. These vegetable potstickers are gingery and the shiitake mushrooms add a good amount of umami which I love. The sauce is spicy and I almost always make it in a big batch to keep."
Recipe Developer: Rachel Gurjar
Why we love it: Potstickers are an easy and fun recipe to make, you can use almost any time of vegetable for this dish. This recipe, in particular, is full of flavor and has an Asian twist that tastes incredible. Since the dumpling wrap is small and thin, this recipe is extremely low in calories and sugar.
Make it for: Lunch or dinner. If you plan on cooking them for dinner, serve them with a side of fried rice and tofu to complete the entree. They also make for an exciting lunch dish that is filling and satisfying.
Vegetable Ginger Potstickers with Shiitake Napa Cabbage and Carrots
Makes 22-25 dumplings
Ingredients
- 5 oz shiitake mushrooms, sliced
- 8 oz cremini mushrooms, sliced
- 2 carrots, shredded
- 2 tbsp garlic, minced
- 3 tbsp ginger, minced
- 6 tbsp sesame oil
- 1 tsp salt
- 22 -25 round dumpling wrappers
- 1 head Napa cabbage, sliced
- For Sauce
- 2 tbsp sriracha sauce
- 2 tbsp chikiang black vinegar
- 2 tbsp spicy black bean sauce
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 tbsp sambal oleak
- 2 tbsp chili oil
Instructions
- Heat 2 tbsp sesame oil in a pan, once it's smokey add sliced mushrooms and cook for about 10 mins till they are slightly brown and cooked through. Remove and set aside.
- In the same pan heat 2 tbsp of sesame oil, when it starts to shimmer add cabbage and ginger + garlic + salt. Cook on medium heat till for 5 mins, add carrots, and cook for another 5 mins. Turn heat off and add the mushrooms and mix everything. Let this cool completely.
- To make dumplings – place 2 tbsp of filling in the center of the dumpling wrapper and wet the outer edges of the wrapper with water. Fold the wrapper in half and pinch the corners and start pleating from light to center and then from right to center till everything is pinched. Set made dumplings on a parchment-lined sheet pan.
- To make the sauce – mix all ingredients in a bowl. To cook dumplings – heat 2 tbsp sesame oil in a skillet or pan till its slightly smokey and starts to shimmer, place dumplings in the pan with least 1/2 inch distance between them making sure not to crowd the pan. Cook for 6 mins and then add 1/2 cup water in the pan and cook with a lid for 6 more mins.
- Serve hot with spicy sauce.