Just in time for the colder weather, this millet mash recipe is healthy comfort food and the perfect side dish to have with any entrée at the holiday party. Made with raw millet, cauliflower, onion, garlic, and veggie stock, this recipe tastes delicious and contains all plant-based natural ingredients that will make you feel satisfied and nourished, instead of full and sluggish.

This recipe was created by Chef Ryan Cunningham (known as Chef Ko) who is RollinGreens’ (a plant-based food company) Head Chef. His recipes are so flavorful that the focus remains on the food, not what’s missing from it. This Grain Millet and Cauliflower Mash Served With Garlic Gravy recipe is one of his favorite holiday dishes and will be yours too! If you love warm gravy, soft pillow-like mash, and healthier options added to your meals, this recipe will be a winner in your book of plant-based side-dishes. Save this recipe for the upcoming holidays and enjoy it with your tofurkey for Thanksgiving.

Millet Mash with Garlic Gravy – Chef Ko’s healthy alternative to traditional mashed potatoes is perfect for gluten-free guests. This no-guilt dish is a puree of creamy cauliflower and nutty millet that combines nutritious ingredients, comforting flavors and is topped off with savory gravy.

Recipe Developer: Chef Ko, @rollingreens

Why we love it: This recipe tastes delicious and is healthier than any other traditional millet mash. The ingredients include cauliflower instead of white potato, making the dish fewer calories. Enjoy this recipe all winter long and serve it as a side dish with your healthy entree.

Make it for: A side dish for dinner or a holiday party. Everyone will love the fresh taste of this millet and comforting feel of the warm garlic gravy.