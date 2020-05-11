Healthy Oil-free Blueberry and Banana Muffins

Looking for oil-free recipes? Here are blueberry and banana muffins to sweeten up your morning without going calorie overboard. This recipe is healthy and can be made gluten-free with the substitute of almond or coconut flour. If you're trying to lose weight or take off a few inches after quarantine, doctors recommend limiting your oil intake and increase your fiber intake. These muffins are fibrous and do not contain any oil. If you have leftovers, store them in your freezer and let them saw the next morning and heat them in the microwave for about 10 seconds. Use smaller blueberries for more flavor and larger blueberries for a softer consistency.

Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Bake Time: 30 Minutes

Why we love it: Blueberries and bananas are a delicious combination, especially in baked goods. Wake up to the smell and taste of fresh muffins that are healthy, vegan, and free of all oils.

Make it for: Breakfast or a snack. Enjoy these muffins with a hot cup of tea.