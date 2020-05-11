Healthy Oil-Free Blueberry and Banana Muffins
Looking for oil-free recipes? Here are blueberry and banana muffins to sweeten up your morning without going calorie overboard. This recipe is healthy and can be made gluten-free with the substitute of almond or coconut flour. If you're trying to lose weight or take off a few inches after quarantine, doctors recommend limiting your oil intake and increase your fiber intake. These muffins are fibrous and do not contain any oil. If you have leftovers, store them in your freezer and let them saw the next morning and heat them in the microwave for about 10 seconds. Use smaller blueberries for more flavor and larger blueberries for a softer consistency.
Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Bake Time: 30 Minutes
Why we love it: Blueberries and bananas are a delicious combination, especially in baked goods. Wake up to the smell and taste of fresh muffins that are healthy, vegan, and free of all oils.
Make it for: Breakfast or a snack. Enjoy these muffins with a hot cup of tea.
Ingredients
Dry mix
- 1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour or use GF if needed
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/8 tsp sea salt
- 1 tsp cinnamon
Wet-mix
- 1/4 cup nut/seed butter such as peanut butter
- 1/4 cup maple syrup
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 mashed ripe banana
- 1/2 cup plant-based milk
- 1 cup blueberries rinsed
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375°F and grease a 12-cup muffin pan.
- In a large bowl, whisk together all the wet ingredients except blueberries.
- In to the wet mixture, sift in the dry ingredients, then fold to combine using a spatula. Do not overmix if using wheat flour!
- Gently mix in the blueberries until evenly distributed throughout the batter.
- Using a spoon or ice cream scoop, transfer the batter into the greased muffin pan.
- Bake for around 25 minutes, or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Let rest in the pan for 5-10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.