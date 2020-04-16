Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
Introducing these healthy oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. And the only oatmeal chocolate chip cookie recipe you’ll ever need. They are soft and chewy, oaty, golden and sweet, with big chocolate chunks! It takes just 10 ingredients to make these healthy chocolate chip cookies. And they’re vegan and gluten-free.
I love this oatmeal chocolate chip cookie recipe because it pleases the masses: from kids to adults, and vegan skeptics too. Everyone can get on board with these choc chip cookies. And turns out, it’s actually really easy to make oatmeal chocolate chip cookies vegan and healthy without compromising on taste.
With a few simple substitutions, you’ve got a delicious vegan chocolate chip cookie, and no-one will tell the difference. So, let me tell you exactly how to make these oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. So you can get noshing pronto!
Healthy Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Total Time: 40 minutes
Makes 16 cookies
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp ground chia (or ground flax)
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 cup gluten-free oats
- 1 cup almond flour
- 1 cup gluten-free flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 cup coconut oil melted
- 3/4 cup maple syrup
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 cup chocolate chunks
Instructions
- Make "chia eggs" by whisking together ground chia and water. Let sit for at least 5 mins.
- In a large mixing bowl combine oats, almond flour, gluten-free flour, baking powder, sea salt and cinnamon. Mix to combine.
- In a separate smaller bowl, combine your wet ingredients: chia eggs, melted coconut oil, maple syrup, and vanilla. Whisk to combine.
- Pour wet ingredients into dry and stir to form a sticky dough. Add chocolate chunks and mix again. Cover bowl with a clean dish towel and refrigerate cookie dough mixture for 20-30 minutes (this allows for easier, non-sticky rolling).
- Preheat oven to 350F/175C. Line a baking tray with parchment paper and gently form dough into balls, about the size of a golf ball. Place cookie dough balls on a baking tray, approx. 2 inches apart from each other, and push down to flatten. Bake cookies for 10-12 mins. Or until golden and browned.
Nutrition Notes: Nutrition information is a rough estimate.
Calories: 272kcal | Carbohydrates: 30g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 16g | Saturated Fat: 9g | Cholesterol: 1mg | Sodium: 77mg | Potassium: 162mg | Fiber: 4g | Sugar: 14g | Vitamin A: 5IU | Calcium: 69mg | Iron: 2mg