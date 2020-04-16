Introducing these healthy oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. And the only oatmeal chocolate chip cookie recipe you’ll ever need. They are soft and chewy, oaty, golden and sweet, with big chocolate chunks! It takes just 10 ingredients to make these healthy chocolate chip cookies. And they’re vegan and gluten-free.

I love this oatmeal chocolate chip cookie recipe because it pleases the masses: from kids to adults, and vegan skeptics too. Everyone can get on board with these choc chip cookies. And turns out, it’s actually really easy to make oatmeal chocolate chip cookies vegan and healthy without compromising on taste.

With a few simple substitutions, you’ve got a delicious vegan chocolate chip cookie, and no-one will tell the difference. So, let me tell you exactly how to make these oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. So you can get noshing pronto!