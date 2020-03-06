Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Brownie Cooked in a Skillet
Healthy Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Brownie Cooked in a Skillet
Recipe Developer: Ciarra, @peanutbutterpluschoclate
Prep Time: 5 Minutes
Cook Time: 10 Minutes
Total Time: 15 Minutes
Serves: 6 to 8
Why We Love It: This fudgy and warm treat is made with protein powder and is half the calories of a traditional deep dish cookie dessert. If you have impatient children, it only takes 15 minutes to make this recipe so they can indulge in this dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice cream in no time.
Alternatives: Not a dessert fan? Cut the cookie into rectangles and eat them for breakfast. It’s made with oats so it’s very similar to a granola bar.
Health Benefits: This recipe is made with flax seeds which are high in Omega-3 fats, the fats you normally get from eating salmon.
Make it For: A healthy dessert for your kids or a morning snack to bring on the go.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 c gluten-free oat flour (ground oats)
- 1 tbsp gluten-free oats
- 1/4 c almond flour
- 3 tsp coconut oil, melted
- 1 tbsp ground flax + 1 tbsp water
- 2 tbsp erythritol or granulated sweetener
- 16g protein powder, vegan if necessary
- 1 tbsp dairy-free chocolate chips
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp baking soda
- 1/4 tsp baking powder
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 325F and prepare a small iron skillet with non-stick spray.
- In a small bowl, stir together the flax and water and set aside.
- In a large bowl, stir together the flours, oats, sweetener, protein, baking soda, baking powder, and cinnamon. Add in the flax + water mix and coconut oil until combined. Press the dough evenly into the bottom of the skillet. Top with chocolate chips and bake for 9-10 minutes.
- Let cool before cutting into squares and serving.