Healthy Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Brownie Cooked in a Skillet

Recipe Developer: Ciarra, @peanutbutterpluschoclate 

Prep Time: 5 Minutes
Cook Time: 10 Minutes
Total Time: 15 Minutes
Serves: 6 to 8

Why We Love It: This fudgy and warm treat is made with protein powder and is half the calories of a traditional deep dish cookie dessert. If you have impatient children, it only takes 15 minutes to make this recipe so they can indulge in this dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice cream in no time.

Alternatives: Not a dessert fan? Cut the cookie into rectangles and eat them for breakfast. It’s made with oats so it’s very similar to a granola bar.

Health Benefits: This recipe is made with flax seeds which are high in Omega-3 fats, the fats you normally get from eating salmon.

Make it For: A healthy dessert for your kids or a morning snack to bring on the go.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 c gluten-free oat flour (ground oats)
  • 1 tbsp gluten-free oats
  • 1/4 c almond flour
  • 3 tsp coconut oil, melted
  • 1 tbsp ground flax + 1 tbsp water
  • 2 tbsp erythritol or granulated sweetener
  • 16g protein powder, vegan if necessary
  • 1 tbsp dairy-free chocolate chips
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp baking soda
  • 1/4 tsp baking powder

Instructions:

  1. Preheat oven to 325F and prepare a small iron skillet with non-stick spray.
  2. In a small bowl, stir together the flax and water and set aside.
  3. In a large bowl, stir together the flours, oats, sweetener, protein, baking soda, baking powder, and cinnamon. Add in the flax + water mix and coconut oil until combined. Press the dough evenly into the bottom of the skillet. Top with chocolate chips and bake for 9-10 minutes.
  4. Let cool before cutting into squares and serving.
