Healthy Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Brownie Cooked in a Skillet

Recipe Developer: Ciarra, @peanutbutterpluschoclate

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Cook Time: 10 Minutes

Total Time: 15 Minutes

Serves: 6 to 8

Why We Love It: This fudgy and warm treat is made with protein powder and is half the calories of a traditional deep dish cookie dessert. If you have impatient children, it only takes 15 minutes to make this recipe so they can indulge in this dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice cream in no time.

Alternatives: Not a dessert fan? Cut the cookie into rectangles and eat them for breakfast. It’s made with oats so it’s very similar to a granola bar.

Health Benefits: This recipe is made with flax seeds which are high in Omega-3 fats, the fats you normally get from eating salmon.

Make it For: A healthy dessert for your kids or a morning snack to bring on the go.

Ingredients: 1/2 c gluten-free oat flour (ground oats)

1 tbsp gluten-free oats

1/4 c almond flour

3 tsp coconut oil, melted

1 tbsp ground flax + 1 tbsp water

2 tbsp erythritol or granulated sweetener

16g protein powder, vegan if necessary

1 tbsp dairy-free chocolate chips

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp baking powder