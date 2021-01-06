Kelp is a seaweed variety high in antioxidants and rich in the vitamins and minerals your body needs like magnesium and zinc, which helps boost immunity and relieve stress. Because of the health benefits and the thick, crunchy texture, turning kelp into edible noodles became a popular dish among plant-based eaters and nonvegans. In this recipe, you will make the noodles with mushroom, spinach, red sauce, and spices.

If this is your first time experimenting with kelp noodles, this recipe has you covered, it's simple and delicious. The mixture of mushrooms, fresh spinach, tomatoes, and red sauce is pretty much the taste of the recipe with the additional chewy texture of noodles. The best part is that you don't cook the noodles, all you do is add them to the sautéed veggies in the saucepan, add tomatoes and coconut milk, stir, and enjoy. You can buy organic kelp noodles online or at your local health food store.

Setting new goals this year? Aim to eat more nutrient-dense foods and give kelp noodles a try and you will be surprised as to how easy and tasty they really are. Check new, healthy, plant-based foods off your bucket list.

Recipe Developer: Nikki Elisheva, @mysweetbelly