You can count on this delicious smoothie recipe to make your mornings a little brighter. If you love the tangy taste of mangos and the sweetness of bananas, add this recipe to your smoothie lineup. The ingredients are simple and can be swapped out for alternatives to fit with your favorite dairy-free yogurts and milk. This recipe calls for coconut-based milk and yogurt, yet any almond, hemp, or oat substitute will do. When you take a sip of this vibrant-colored smoothie, a hint of cardamom will surprise your taste buds and leave you with an aftertaste of herbal, minty, spicy, and citrusy flavors, after all, this recipe may transport you to the tropical beach vacation. All you need is fresh produce, dairy-free yogurts, and milk, and a little spice to make the most perfect combination of a sweet and savory smoothie. Cheers!

Recipe Developer: Natalie Penny, @natalie.naturally

Mango and Banana Smoothie Topped with Mint

Serves 2 smoothies

Ingredients 2 cups frozen mango chunks

1 large banana (preferably frozen)

½ cup coconut yogurt, regular is fine

1 ½ cup coconut almond milk blend, or any other non-dairy milk

4 cardamom pods, crushed and seeds removed, discard shells. Or ¼ tsp ground cardamom

1 tsp maple syrup (optional)

Juice of 1/2-1 lime