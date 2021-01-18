Sometimes switching up your go-to smoothie feels refreshing, and maybe all you need is to add one simple ingredient that surprises your taste buds. If strawberries and bananas are the two main ingredients in your favorite smoothie, add rolled oats, vanilla extract, and maple for an extra sweet taste. In this recipe, you will taste a silky smooth mixture of sweet fruit, hints of vanilla, and tiny bits of rolled oats.

Oats are high in soluble fiber which promotes healthy digestion due to the fact that the fiber mixes with water and turns into a gel-like substance which slows the pace of digested food moving into your stomach. Utlatemelty, you will feel full longer, and may potentially lose weight. Many nutritionists recommend eating oats first thing in the morning to maintain a healthy weight and avoid overeating or snacking throughout the day. Adding oats to your smoothie is an easy way to increase your fiber intake and feel fully satisfied. Start your morning with this healthy and easy to make breakfast smoothie and feel amazing the entire day.

Recipe Developer: Natalie Penney, @natalie.naturally