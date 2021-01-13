For anyone who enjoys a quick breakfast, or likes to eat on the go, this smoothie recipe will be a great part of your morning routine. The flavors of banana, peanut butter, cinnamon, and vanilla taste like a sweet indulgence but contain far fewer calories than a dessert and no artificial sugars.

This smoothie is high in fiber and plant-based protein, which will fill you up and help build strong, healthy muscle. Bananas are high in fiber and potassium with 422 mg per banana. A diet high in potassium may help reduce blood sugar and pain in the joints. Medjool dates are the perfect natural sweetener because they're full of vitamins and minerals your body needs. Although these dried fruits may be high in calories, they're also high in fiber which boosts digestion and heart health. Also, if weight loss is one of your health goals, many nutritionists recommend eating dates as a diet-friendly food to redirect your sweet tooth to healthier, natural options. Peanut butter is high in plant protein with 4 grams per scoop. Look for all-natural peanut butter at your grocery store and steer clear from jars with unhealthy additives like palm oil.

If you like your smoothies with a soft and silky texture, blend the dates and peanut butter first to gauge how much plant milk you will need. Start by adding the measured amount and add more if needed. Also, try adding filtered water to the blend and even out the texture. Make this smoothie for your children because they will love the sweet tastes of chocolate and peanut butter while filling up on nutrients that will help them grow and feel stronger.

Recipe Developer: Natalie Penney, @natalie.naturally