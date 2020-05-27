One of my favorite fruits to enjoy during the summer months is blackberries. Berry picking at the local farm with my family as a kid was always the first sign that the season was upon us. We would go home and bake different recipes using the berries and have a contest for the best tasting dish. There are endless recipes that call for this tangy fruit such as pies, jams, oatmeal, cobblers, and ice cream. The Beet found an easy and dairy-free recipe that includes the delicious fruit and powerful herb, thyme.

The combination of sweet and tart blackberries mixed with the fragrant herb thyme and sinful vanilla bean will enhance your taste buds and sweet cravings for more. Not only do these flavors work perfectly together to make a delicious tasting ice cream, but the mix of colors also looks like a work of art in a bowl. Relax by the pool with a scoop of blackberry and thyme ripple vegan ice cream, every day.

Recipe Developer: Natalie Penny, @natalie.naturally

Why we love it: Ice cream is a delight of summer and it's fun to switch up different flavors for usual ones like blackberry and thyme mix. Grab a cone or cup and add blackberries and sprinkle bits of thyme on top for presentation. You will have this recipe on rotation this summer.

Make it for: A sweet, special treat. Having a small get together this weekend? Offer a cone or cup of dairy-free ice cream and your guest will be impressed with your choice of flavors.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Freeze Time: 30-40 minutes

Healthy Blackberry & Thyme Ripple Vegan Ice Cream

Makes 12 scoops

Ingredients 2 tins full fat coconut milk

1/2 cup caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

1tbs arrowroot/ cornflour

1 tbsp vodka (optional)

1 cup fresh or frozen blackberries

2-3 tbs maple syrup

Few sprigs of fresh thyme