Healthy Blackberry & Thyme Ripple Vegan Ice Cream
One of my favorite fruits to enjoy during the summer months is blackberries. Berry picking at the local farm with my family as a kid was always the first sign that the season was upon us. We would go home and bake different recipes using the berries and have a contest for the best tasting dish. There are endless recipes that call for this tangy fruit such as pies, jams, oatmeal, cobblers, and ice cream. The Beet found an easy and dairy-free recipe that includes the delicious fruit and powerful herb, thyme.
The combination of sweet and tart blackberries mixed with the fragrant herb thyme and sinful vanilla bean will enhance your taste buds and sweet cravings for more. Not only do these flavors work perfectly together to make a delicious tasting ice cream, but the mix of colors also looks like a work of art in a bowl. Relax by the pool with a scoop of blackberry and thyme ripple vegan ice cream, every day.
Recipe Developer: Natalie Penny, @natalie.naturally
Why we love it: Ice cream is a delight of summer and it's fun to switch up different flavors for usual ones like blackberry and thyme mix. Grab a cone or cup and add blackberries and sprinkle bits of thyme on top for presentation. You will have this recipe on rotation this summer.
Make it for: A sweet, special treat. Having a small get together this weekend? Offer a cone or cup of dairy-free ice cream and your guest will be impressed with your choice of flavors.
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Freeze Time: 30-40 minutes
Makes 12 scoops
Ingredients
- 2 tins full fat coconut milk
- 1/2 cup caster sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla bean paste
- 1tbs arrowroot/ cornflour
- 1 tbsp vodka (optional)
- 1 cup fresh or frozen blackberries
- 2-3 tbs maple syrup
- Few sprigs of fresh thyme
Instructions
- Combine milk, sugar, and vanilla in a pan and heat through until the sugar has dissolved, do not allow to boil.
- In a small bowl combine the arrowroot with 2 tbs of the milk mixture until smooth and pour into the pan. Cook on a low heat for a few minutes until the milk has thickened slightly.
- Remove from the heat and pour into a metal bowl, allow to cool before placing in the fridge to chill completely.
- In a small pan heat the blackberries, maple, and thyme and bring to a gentle simmer. Reduce the heat and allow it to cook for a couple of minutes. Turn off the heat set aside to cool completely before placing it in a small bowl into the fridge.
- Once the coconut milk is chilled stir in the vodka if using and either churn for 20 minutes or pour into a freezer container and place it in the freezer covered. Using a fork beat the mixture every 30-40 minutes until you have a soft-serve consistency.
- Once you are at the soft-serve stage fold in your blackberry and thyme to create a ripple effect. Place in a freezer container if not done so already and Cover with parchment and foil or cling film and place in the freezer for a few hours before serving
- Once frozen fully I like to take mine out the freezer 15 minutes before serving, for easy scooping.