Healthy Black Bean and Quinoa Burger Topped with Fresh Vegetables

WHY WE LOVE IT: Dr. Praeger's vegan burgers are a crowd-pleaser at The Beet because even though the patties are frozen, the quality ingredients taste fresh. Store them in the freezer and cook a quick dinner that taste restaurant-worthy.

INGREDIENTS:

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 450F, place the burger on an ungreased baking pan.

2. Bake for 7 minutes until brown. Carefully flip the patty and bake for an additional 5 minutes.

3. Toast the sprouted whole-wheat buns until they're crisp on the edges.

4. Peel and slice the red onion, add the sliced avocado, sprouts, and dijon mustard.

Nutritional Notes:

312 calories, 12g protein, 47g carbs, 13g fiber, 11g fat