Healthy Banana Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies

Chocolate chip cookies are a dessert staple and a perfect surprise to bring to any backyard party. Hand them out to your friends and they'll be shocked they're vegan and made without eggs and dairy. Traditional chocolate chip cookies are full of preservatives, sugars, and processed ingredients. The Beet found a healthy version of this crowd-pleasing cookie, this recipe is made with real ingredients and plant-based protein.

On average, a person should consume 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight or 0.36 grams per pound according to the DRI (Dietary Reference Intake) and The Vegetarian Resource Group. Meaning, "the recommendation for protein for adult male vegans is around 63 grams per day; for adult female vegans it is around 52 grams per day. It is very easy for a vegan diet to meet the recommendations for protein." This recipe contains 30 grams of plant-based powder protein based on a 2,000 calorie diet. You can add more or less depending on your diet. These cookies are similar to Tate's crispy cookies because they're flat, light, but they have a chewier texture from the bananas and peanut butter. Eat these delicious treats as a meal replacer or for a tasty dessert.

Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon

Why we love it: Chocolate chip cookies are always a big hit especially when they can be made "healthier." This recipe is made with natural real ingredients and plant-based protein to help you feel fuller longer. Warm the cookies up in the microwave and dip them in plant-based milk.

Make it for: A tasty treat or a high protein meal replacer. Make sure you save the leftovers and get creative with dessert ideas such as making a cookie dairy-free ice cream sundae or a vegan cookie cake.