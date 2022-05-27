Healthier Homemade Dairy-Free Goldfish

Everyone’s favorite snack that smiles back ... made plant-based and from the comfort of your own home! Try these cheesy, savory, healthy goldfish crackers that are ready in 30 minutes or less.

Featuring avocado oil and nutritional yeast, only five ingredients are necessary to create this delicious snack. Plus, you’ll be doing yourself a favor by eliminating inflammation-promoting dairy products.

Time to swap out highly processed grab-and-go snacks for a version that is so quick and easy to make yourself. After you whip up a batch, you and your family will be the ones smiling!

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Cost: $2.45 recipe | $0.25 serving

Homemade Goldfish

Makes 160 Goldfish crackers (~10 servings)

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour ($0.06)

¼ cup olive or avocado oil ($0.44)

½ cup nutritional yeast, blended ($1.92)

1 teaspoon turmeric ($0.02)

1 ½ teaspoons salt ($0.01)

5 tablespoons water

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees F and line a baking pan with parchment paper. In a mixing bowl or food processor, whisk the dry ingredients together. Add avocado oil and combine using a hand mixer or food processor until the texture is crumbly. Add water 1 tablespoon at a time until the dough sticks together when you pinch it. Work the dough into a disc shape and transfer it to a floured surface. Dust a rolling pin and the dough, then roll it out to a ~¼-inch thickness. Using a mini fish cutter, cut out goldfish shapes until there is no dough remaining. Transfer crackers to the baking pan. Optional: Use a skewer or other pointed object to make an indentation for the eye and mouth if you’d like. Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until golden and crispy. Enjoy!

Nutrition: 1 serving of 10

Calories 111 | Total Fat 5.6g | Saturated Fat 0.7g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 384.1mg | Total Carbohydrates 11.3g | Dietary Fiber 1.3g | Total Sugars 0g | Protein 3.7g | Calcium 4.8mg | Iron 1.1mg | Potassium 20.7mg |