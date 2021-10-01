Healthier-For-You Vegan Pumpkin Pie

Pumpkin recipes are a hot commodity right now, and they become even more irresistible when they're vegan. This Dairy-Free Pumpkin Pie recipe is made with firm tofu instead of heavy cream for the same fluffy texture with half the calories in this healthier option.

Tofu contains 10 grams of protein per half-cup and is packed with important minerals like iron, magnesium, and calcium. Eating a dairy-free diet may reduce your risk of inflammation and prevent you from diseases, according to a study.

The best thing about this pie is that it only takes 10 minutes to make and the instructions are super easy to follow, even children can partake. Make this pumpkin pie all season long and continue eating a healthy, plant-based diet while enjoying the desserts you love.

Recipe Developer: House Foods

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 50 minutes

Vegan Pumpkin Pie

Serves 8

Ingredients

1 pkg. House Foods Tofu Firm, drained well

¾ cup vegan sugar

2½ Tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. vanilla extract

½ tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. salt

1 cup pumpkin puree

¼ tsp. nutmeg

¼ tsp. allspice

(optional: a pinch of ground ginger)

1 9-inch graham cracker pie crust or 10-12 mini graham cracker pie crust

Instructions

Preheat oven at 350˚F. Add tofu, sugar, lemon, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt to a blender or food processor. Puree until smooth (at least 3 minutes). Add in pumpkin, nutmeg, and allspice and puree for an additional minute. Pour filling into prepared crust and smooth surface. Bake pie at 350˚ for 30 minutes (for mini pies) or 40-50 minutes for regular size pie, until the top has browned thoroughly. Cool and Serve.

Nutritionals

Calories 337 | Total Fat 13.8g | Saturated Fat 1.6g | Sodium 320mg | Total Carbohydrate 40g | Dietary Fiber 1.5g | Total Sugars 29.6g | Protein 13.9g | Calcium 192mg | Iron 3mg | Potassium 113mg |