Carrot cake is hands down one of the best desserts to make vegan, gluten-free, and raw because the orange veggie holds moisture, making a soft, sponge-like cake, and the flavor also pairs well with dates, walnuts, and spices for a sweet, crunchy, flavorful bite. If you love carrot cake, you will fall in love with this nutritious, raw recipe from popular California Cafe, Trilogy Sanctuary.

The cafe is an oceanfront, rooftop chillin', healthy organic restaurant located in La Jolla, San Diego, and is a favorite spot amongst vegans, yogis, wellness-lovers, and fitness-obsessed because Trilogy Sanctuary offers yoga classes, training, events, and delicious organic plant-based food.

The entire menu at Trilogy Sanctuary is loaded with vegan dishes that are as delightful as they sound, like the perfect tacos made with housemade dairy-free cheese, spicy buffalo cauliflower wings, several healthy and tasty smoothies, and famous raw desserts like this healthy carrot cake.

Finally, we discovered a carrot cake that is good for you, gives you energy, and contains fewer calories than the traditional cake. This carrot cake is made with natural ingredients like dates, walnuts, carrot, coconut, and is mixed with spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, lemon juice, and naturally sweetened with maple syrup. You will love the taste of fresh ingredients that taste incredible without weighing you down. In this case, double the recipe and make yourself an entire cake!

At The Beet, we were lucky enough to exclusively receive the recipe for one of Trilogy's most popular desserts and share the taste of joy with you! Make this restaurant-quality treat completely guilt-free and enjoy every single bite of bursting flavors, zesty species, sinful cashew cream frosting.

Recipe Developer: Trilogy Sanctuary