Let's face it, a cup of hot chocolate on a cold day is sort of like the icing on the cake. Your cheeks are red, your nose is running, your socks are wet, that's the moment when you take a sip of warm, flavorful, hot chocolate, and everything feels much better.

Hot chocolate is hands down one of the best treats to enjoy during winter and brings back nostalgic memories with loved ones. This year, we continue to create memories with family and friends, but now we are more mindful about prioritizing health and eating foods that will help boost our immune system. The Beet brings you a hot chocolate recipe that's healthier-for-you than the real thing. This recipe calls for plant-based milk instead of heavy creams of dairy-based milk, and warm spices like cardamom and cinnamon, and natural sweeteners like real maple syrup.

If you and your loved ones are getting together this weekend to celebrate joy and the upcoming holidays, this vegan hot chocolate recipe will put a smile on their faces. Everyone will love the taste of rich hot chocolate on a cold day.

Recipe Developer: Ellen De Meulemeester, plant-based chef and author of Everyday Vegan: Healthy Plant-Based Cooking for the Entire Family