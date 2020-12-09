We’re bringing the campfire indoors this winter with these deliciously and secretly vegan brownie cookie s’mores bars. These s’mores are made with layers of vegan chocolate chip cookie dough and fudgy vegan brownie baked with a vegan marshmallow middle. Make them gluten-free so everyone can enjoy!

Vegan Brownie Cookie S’mores Yield: 9

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 27 minutes Ingredients For the Cookie Layer 1/2 cup coconut oil, softened

1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce

1 cup coconut sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 3/4 cups organic flour (or gluten-free flour)

1 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp sea salt

3–6 tbsp unsweetened vanilla almond milk

3/4 cup Lily’s Sweets dark chocolate chips

1 large bag vegan marshmallows (we recommend Dandies, both GF and Vegan) For the Brownie Layer 4 flaxseed eggs

1 cup vegan butter or coconut oil, melted

1 cup coconut sugar

1/2 cup melted Lily’s Sweets chocolate chips

1 cup flour or gluten-free 1:1 baking flour

1 cup cacao powder

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup Lily’s Sweets chocolate chips Instructions Preheat the oven to 350F and line an 8×8 baking pan with parchment paper. Make the cookie layer: In a large bowl, beat together the softened coconut oil, applesauce, coconut sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth and creamy. Sift in the flour, baking soda, and sea salt, and fold the dry ingredients into the wet. Add in the dairy-free milk, starting with 3 tbsp and adding more if needed until you get a smooth and slightly sticky dough. Fold in the Lily’s Sweets chocolate chips. Press the cookie dough into the bottom of the pan. Line the cookie dough with vegan marshmallows. Make the brownie layer: in a large bowl, mix together the flaxseed eggs, coconut sugar, vegan butter, and melted chocolate with a spoon. Sift in the flour, cacao powder, and baking powder, and use a rubber spatula to fold the dry ingredients into the wet until it’s just mixed. Fold in the remaining chocolate chips, and pour the batter on top of the marshmallow layer. Bake the bars for 25-27 minutes, or until the top of the brownie layer has set. Remove from the oven and allow the bars to cool in the pan for 10 minutes before removing and slicing.