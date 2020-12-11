Just as iconic as peanut butter and chocolate? Hazelnut and chocolate! This Nutella-inspired tart gives Reese's peanut butter cup cups a run for their money. With a dairy-free chocolate hazelnut filling and hazelnut crust, this elegant vegan chocolate tart is the perfect holiday treat.

Chocolate Hazelnut Tart Serves: 9 Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes Ingredients For the Hazelnut Crust 10 ounces raw hazelnuts

⅔ cup coconut oil, softened

½ cup cassava flour

¼ cup maple syrup

1 teaspoon baking soda

4 to 6 tablespoons chilled water For the Chocolate Hazelnut Filling 1 (13.5-ounce) can coconut cream

½ cup raw cacao powder

½ cup bittersweet vegan chocolate chips

¼ cup maple syrup

¼ cup creamy unsalted hazelnut butter (see Note)

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

¼ cup arrowroot powder

½ cup chopped raw hazelnuts, for garnish Instructions To make the crust In a food processor, pulse the hazelnuts to almost a fine powder. Add the coconut oil, cassava flour, maple syrup, baking soda, and vanilla extract to the food processor and blend until the dough becomes thick and sticky, yet still clumpy. Add the chilled water to the dough, starting with 4 tablespoons, and blend again, adding the remaining 2 tablespoons in increments if the dry ingredients are not fully forming into a consistent dough. Preheat the oven to 375°F and use coconut oil to grease a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom. Press the dough into the prepared tart pan, working the dough up the sides of the tart pan. Place the crust in the refrigerator to chill for 30 minutes while the oven continues to preheat. Remove the tart crust from the refrigerator and poke several holes into the bottom of the crust with a fork. Five or six pokes is fine. Place the tart crust in the oven and blind bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until the crust is just beginning to golden. Remove from the oven and let cool for 15 minutes. To make the filling In a large saucepan, bring the coconut milk to a boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat to medium-low and add the cacao powder, chocolate chips, maple syrup, hazelnut butter, and vanilla extract, whisking to combine. Sift in the arrowroot powder, then stir the arrowroot until it dissolves. Reduce the heat to a simmer and continue to stir until the coconut milk begins to thicken about 7 minutes. Once thickened, pour the coconut milk mixture into the pre-baked tart crust. Place the tart into the refrigerator to set for at least 2 hours. When ready to serve, remove from the refrigerator. Carefully remove the sides of the tart pan by holding the bottom of the pan and allowing the side to fall over your arm. Carefully place onto a plate to serve, then garnish with the chopped hazelnuts. Store leftovers covered in the refrigerator for 5 days.

Note: To make your own hazelnut butter: roll 1 ½ cups hazelnuts on a clean kitchen towel to remove the skins. Preheat the oven to 375F and line a medium baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the hazelnuts onto the baking sheet and into the oven to bake for 5-7 minutes, or until aromatic. Once removed from the oven, allow the hazelnuts to cool for 5 minutes, then place them into a food processor. Process the hazelnuts for 2-3 minutes, allowing them to go from chopped nuts to a smooth and creamy butter.