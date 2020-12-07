Healthier-For-You Dessert: Vegan Brownie Cookie Dough Cake With Chocolate Buttercream Frosting
The holidays are all about indulgence, and who says you can’t indulge while being vegan (and gluten-free, at that!)? This super fudgy vegan brownie cookie dough cake is the best of both worlds. With a rich chocolate cake that’s almost like biting into a brownie and the best cookie dough frosting ever, vegan or not, this entirely dairy-free and egg-free cake is sure to wow even the non-vegans in the crowd!
Brownie Cookie Dough Cake
Serves 16
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Bake Time: 33 minutes
Ingredients
- 3 cups flour, sifted (or gluten-free flour)
- 1 cup cacao powder
- 1 1/2 cups coconut sugar
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 cup unsweetened almond or coconut milk with 2 tsp lemon juice, room temperature
- 3/4 cup unsweetened applesauce, room temperature
- 1/2 cup dairy-free yogurt, room temperature
- ½ cup melted chocolate
- 1 cup just boiling water (just after boiling)
- 2 tsp dissolvable espresso powder
For the Vegan Cookie Dough Frosting
- 1 cup vegan butter, softened
- 1 cup flour, toasted and cooled
- ¾ cup coconut sugar
- 3 cups powdered sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2-3 tbsp dairy-free milk
- ¾ cup vegan-friendly chocolate chips
For the Vegan Chocolate Buttercream Frosting
- 1 cup vegan butter, softened
- 3 cups powdered sugar, sifted
- 1 cup cacao powder
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350F and grease three 8″ cake pans with oil and lightly flour. Alternatively, you can also insert a parchment paper slip at the bottom of the cake pan. See note for alternate cake sizes.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, cacao powder, coconut sugar, baking powder, and baking soda.
- Add in the dairy-free milk mixture, applesauce, melted chocolate, and dairy-free yogurt, and mix until just combined. It won’t fully combine here, but just until the wet ingredients are incorporated.
- Add in the boiling espresso water and gently mix again until it becomes more like a traditional cake batter.
- Divide the batter evenly into each of the cake pans, and bake for 30-33 minutes, or until the toothpick comes out clean.
- Remove from the oven and let rest in the pan for 10 minutes while the pans cool. Then remove the cakes from the pans and place them onto a cooling rack to fully cool before frosting. When ready to frost, prepare the vegan chocolate buttercream and vegan cookie dough buttercream.
- Vegan Cookie Dough Buttercream: beat the vegan butter until creamed, about 3 minutes. Sift in the powdered sugar, flour, coconut sugar, and vanilla extract and continue beating until it becomes a fluffy buttercream. Use the dairy-free milk if needed to help incorporate the dry ingredients. Fold in the chocolate chips.
- Vegan Chocolate Buttercream: beat the vegan butter until creamed, about 3 minutes. Then sift in the powdered sugar and continue beating until it becomes a fluffy vanilla buttercream. Add in the cacao powder, and start by beating the cacao powder into the middle so as not to create a dust around the bowl, then beat the entire buttercream mixture together with the cacao powder until fully incorporated.
- Assemble the cake: spread in between each layer the vegan cookie dough buttercream frosting. Use the chocolate frosting to coat the outside of the cake. Serve and enjoy!