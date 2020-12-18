Healthier-For-You-Dessert: Paleo and Vegan Pistachio Santa Hat Cupcakes With Vegan Buttercream
What’s green, wears a Santa hat, and is fluffy and surprisingly sweet? No, not the Grinch, but these vegan pistachio Santa hat cupcakes! These grain-free cupcakes are dairy-free and full of nutty and “buttery” flavor. Topped with vegan buttercream frosting, they are the perfect holiday treat!
Dessert of the Day Sign-Up
Pistachio Santa Hat Cupcakes (Paleo)
Prep Time: 10
Bake Time: 35
Serves: 12
Ingredients
- 1 3/4 cup cassava flour
- 1 cup pistachios, pulsed into almost a flour
- 1 cup coconut/almond milk + 1 tsp apple cider vinegar
- 3 tbsp ground flaxseed mixed with 1/3 cup water
- 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup coconut sugar
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
- Optional: 1 tsp almond extract
- Optional: 1 tsp natural green food coloring or 1 tbsp matcha powder
For the Vegan Buttercream
- 1 cup vegan butter, softened to room temperature
- 3–4 cups powdered sugar
- 1 tsp red natural food coloring or 1 tbsp beet powder
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375F and line two cupcake tin with cupcake liners.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the cassava flour, pistachios, baking soda, and baking powder. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, combine the coconut or almond milk with apple cider vinegar, ground flaxseed with water, applesauce, vanilla extract, coconut sugar, and optional almond extract together until well combined.
- Sift in flour mixture into the wet ingredients and mix until well combined.
- Add in the optional natural green food coloring or 1 tbsp matcha powder, and mix until thoroughly combined.
- Fill each cupcake liner about 3/4 of the way full and place the cupcake tins into the oven to bake for 30-35 minutes, or until the toothpick comes out clean. Let cool completely before frosting.
- To make the vegan buttercream frosting, use a hand mixer or stand mixer to beat together the vegan butter and powdered sugar until it’s a thick frosting.
- To make a Santa hat, separate about 2/3 cup frosting into a separate bowl to keep white. Add in a few drops of natural red food coloring or beet powder into the main frosting and mix with a hand mixer until the color is thoroughly distributed.
- Add the red frosting into a large tipped piping bag and the white frosting into a small tipped piping bag. Pipe the Santa hat first with the red, then add the pom-pom and white rim second. Repeat for all cupcakes and serve.