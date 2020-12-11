Healthier-For-You Dessert: Gluten-Free and Grain-Free Peanut Butter Cup Cookies
You can make these peanut butter cup cookies extra special by making your own homemade vegan peanut butter cups, or go stress-free with store-bought versions (Lily’s Sweets or Justin’s are both vegan and delicious). These grain-free cookies are gluten-free and a wonderful indulgent holiday treat!
Peanut Butter Cup Cookies (Gluten-Free, Grain-Free)
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 12 minutes
Serves: 12
Ingredients
For the Paleo Cookie Cup
- 1 1/2 cup cassava flour (or 2 cups regular flour or gluten-free 1-to-1 baking flour)
- 1/2 cup coconut oil, softened but still cold
- 1/2 cup coconut sugar
- 3 tbsp ground flaxseed with 7 tbsp water or 1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- 3/4 cup chocolate chips
For the Peanut Butter Cup
- 1 cup chocolate chips (I recommend either Lily’s Sweets, Pascha Organic, or Enjoy Life)
- 1/2 cup smooth unsweetened peanut butter (I recommend Woodstock or Santa Cruz)
Instructions
For the Peanut Butter Cups
- Make sure you have 12 mini cupcake liners in a mini cupcake tin.
- Melt the chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl or via stovetop.
- Add about 1 tbsp of melted chocolate to each mini cupcake liner. Use a spoon to smooth the chocolate up the sides of the liner a little to create a pocket for the peanut butter.
- Place the tray into the freezer to chill for 10 minutes before adding the peanut butter. Once the chocolate has set, remove it from the freezer and add 1 tsp of peanut butter per cup.
- Place the tray back into the freezer to set for 5 minutes. Then fill the rest of the cups with chocolate to cover the peanut butter.
- Place the tray back into the freezer to set for 10 minutes.
- When they’re set, move the tray to the fridge to chill as you prepare the chocolate chip cookie cups.
For the Chocolate Chip Cookie Cups
- Preheat the oven to 350F and line a muffin tin with cupcake liners or spray the tin with olive oil or coconut oil.
- In a large bowl, use a hand mixer to beat together the coconut oil, coconut sugar, flaxseed egg (or applesauce), and vanilla.
- Sift in the flour and sea salt, and mix until it’s a sticky batter.
- Add in the chocolate chips and fold until the chocolate chips are evenly distributed.
- Take about 2 tbsp of dough and press it into the bottom of each cupcake tin or cupcake liner and create a cup-shape to fit the peanut butter cup into.
- Place the muffin tin into the fridge to chill for 10 minutes. Then place the tin into the oven to bake for 12 minutes or until the cookies are golden.
- Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes before removing from the cupcake tin.
- When ready to assemble the cookie cups, lightly press one peanut butter cup into the center of each cookie cup, making sure the edges don’t crumble (so don’t press hard!).
- Store in the fridge to help keep from. Enjoy!