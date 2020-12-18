Make this fudge for a quick and easy low-sugar treat made with only four ingredients. This paleo, vegan and gluten-free fudge can easily be made keto by substituting maple syrup for stevia.

Easy Vegan Fudge Prep Time: 10 minutes

Chil Time: 120 minutes

Serves: 36 Ingredients 1 cup coconut oil, melted and hot

3/4 cup almond butter

1 cup 100% chocolate chips

1/3 cup maple syrup* see note for keto option Instructions Line an 8×8 baking pan with parchment paper. Combine the chocolate chips into the melted hot coconut oil in a large bowl, and continue to stir until all of the chips are melted. Add in the almond butter and maple syrup, and stir until completely dissolved. Pour the chocolate mixture into the pan, and place the pan into the freezer to chill for 1-2 hours. When ready to slice, let the fudge sit at room temperature for 15 minutes, then slice into 36 pieces. Serve and enjoy! Notes For Keto Option: replace 1/3 cup maple syrup with 1/3 cup allulose, 1/4 cup stevia, or keep just as is!