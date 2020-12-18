Healthier-For-You Dessert: Easy Vegan Fudge Recipe
Make this fudge for a quick and easy low-sugar treat made with only four ingredients. This paleo, vegan and gluten-free fudge can easily be made keto by substituting maple syrup for stevia.
Easy Vegan Fudge
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Chil Time: 120 minutes
Serves: 36
Ingredients
- 1 cup coconut oil, melted and hot
- 3/4 cup almond butter
- 1 cup 100% chocolate chips
- 1/3 cup maple syrup* see note for keto option
Instructions
- Line an 8×8 baking pan with parchment paper.
- Combine the chocolate chips into the melted hot coconut oil in a large bowl, and continue to stir until all of the chips are melted.
- Add in the almond butter and maple syrup, and stir until completely dissolved.
- Pour the chocolate mixture into the pan, and place the pan into the freezer to chill for 1-2 hours.
- When ready to slice, let the fudge sit at room temperature for 15 minutes, then slice into 36 pieces.
- Serve and enjoy!
Notes
For Keto Option: replace 1/3 cup maple syrup with 1/3 cup allulose, 1/4 cup stevia, or keep just as is!