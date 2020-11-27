Warm, spiced, velvety, and crumbled carrot cake would please just about anyone. This recipe sets standards for a healthier, delicious, plant-based, gluten-free cake that everyone loves.

Each bite of this carrot cake is bursting with flavors of zesty ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and smooth touch of vanilla. And the best part? The icing is made with cashews, coconut cream, and a dash of maple syrup for sweetness and it simply tastes out-of-this-world. If I have extra icing, or purposely double the recipe, I save it in my fridge and dip almost anything into the bowl for a sweet treat, pretzels and fruit are my favorite. If you're baking any cookies, pies, and cakes, I suggest using this frosting recipe, it will become your go-to, just like mine.

With more holidays approaching quickly, The Beet will provide sinful, "healthy-ish" vegan dessert recipes for your small celebrations, parties, dinners, or for yourself! Keep in mind that all of these desserts are dairy and egg-free so you can dive into the batter with a spoon and enjoy cake, cookies, pies, brownies completely raw and indulge.

Serve this carrot cake on a plate, platter, or jar. Create a beautiful presentation and save some extra cake on the side to crumble around the edges. Or, skip decorating entirely and add the cake into a mason jar or cup and it will still taste amazing. Ellen, the talented recipe developer, topped her cake with a cute gingerbread man, joyful for the holidays. Design your own fun and save this cake to your plant-based holiday recipe book.

Recipe Developer: Ellen Charlotte Marie, author of Everyday Vegan: Healthy Plant-Based Cooking for the Entire Family