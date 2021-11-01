November is World Vegan Month thanks to Louise Walls, the chair of Vegan Society who launched World Vegan Day (11/1) to observe the 50th anniversary of the society, and since then, we celebrate all thirty days and raise awareness for meat-and-dairy free diets for your health, the planet, and animals

Around the globe, vegans host potlucks, pop-up events, and more to bring people together. You may be asking, “How can I get involved on World Vegan Day?” Here are some fun ideas for you:

Cook a vegan meal for your friends

Host a vegan potluck

Exchange favorite vegan recipes with friends

Host a live stream and talk about what vegan means to you

I wanted to do something of my own to participate in World Vegan Day – I really love veggie burgers and have tried a majority of the options from Trader Joe’s, but I wanted to put myself to the test and make my own! As I was scrolling through Pinterest, I came across this recipe by Laura on Joy Food Sunshine for Baked Black Bean Sweet Potato Burgers. Her recipe is vegan and gluten-free. I absolutely love sweet potatoes, so I could not wait to try this recipe at home.

BAKED BLACK BEAN SWEET POTATO BURGER

Makes 6 veggie burgers

Ingredients

15 oz black beans drained & rinsed

½ cup mashed sweet potato about 1 small potato, roasted

½ cup frozen or fresh corn

1 medium green bell pepper diced

1 red pepper diced

¼ cup old-fashioned oats

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

½ tsp paprika

1 tsp Italian Seasoning

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

¾ tsp sea salt or more to taste

Surprisingly, these veggie burgers were a lot easier to make than expected. I worked on all the different components of the recipe at the same time to speed up the processes. To make the prep quicker, I used frozen mashed sweet potatoes and frozen corn. I did not have a food processor, but a blender worked just as well for me. Here are the directions from Food Joy Sunshine that I followed:

Instructions

Prepare mashed sweet potato by roasting 1 small potato at 400 degrees F for about 1 hour or until soft. Finely dice peppers using a food processor. Add peppers and olive oil to a non-stick skillet and sauté until soft (about 5 minutes). Turn off heat and add corn. Stir until combined. Set aside to cool. Place sweet potato and half of the beans (about ¾ cup) to the food processor fitted with the “S” blade. Process for about 15 seconds or until combined. Add oats and spices and process until combined. Transfer processed mixture to a medium bowl. Add cooled veggies and the other half of the beans and mix well. Taste and adjust seasonings if needed. Grease two large baking sheets. Measure out ¼ cup of the mixture and form into a patty on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat until all of the mixtures is used, spacing about 1-2” apart (leaving room for flipping). Bake at 400 degrees F. for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes, spray the side facing up with cooking spray or spray oil. Very carefully flip and continue baking 15-20 minutes longer or until both sides are browned. Remove from the oven, let cool slightly and serve.

I would definitely recommend this recipe because it's even a great option for meal prepping during the week. Making your own vegan food is the perfect way to celebrate World Vegan Day at home. Now it’s your turn! Show us your patty! Snap a photo of a vegan burger, post on Instagram, and tag @thebeet. Use #NoMeatOnTheBeet to receive a one-time code to unlock The VegStart Diet for free (originally $25).

World Vegan Day is an awesome day set aside to spread awareness about veganism, protecting animals, and helping the environment. There are plenty of ways to celebrate today. The Beet encourages you to embrace veganism and get involved this World Vegan Day.