Happy National Potato Day! Enjoy This Creamy Potato Chickpea Curry Recipe
Today, August 19th is National Potato Day and The Beet is excited to get cooking with this creative recipe! Potatoes are one of the easiest ingredients to cook with and can be seasoned so many different ways to fit perfectly into any dish. And, who doesn't love crispy french fries smothered in ketchup?
Some of my favorite ways to eat this nutritious vegetable include a simple baked potato topped with vegan butter and cheese, greasy, crispy potato chips, potato pancakes, potato skin tacos, and this healthy protein recipe: Creamy potato chickpea curry. If you love potatoes and curry, you will love this dish.
Potatoes have a bad reputation and most people think they will make you gain weight because they're high in carbs. This thought goes for any food if you eat it too much. In fact, some nutritionists, health experts, and chefs eat potatoes in moderation every day for more energy and fiber.
Potato skins are high in vitamins C and B6 as well as dietary fiber. To this point, you can leave the potato skin on in this recipe and follow the same instructions if you wish.
Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon
Why we love it: There are so many ways to enjoy potatoes and we found one of the best tasting recipes. This dish is packed with plant-based protein and healthy dietary fiber.
Make it for: Lunch or dinner to celebrate National Potato Day with a delicious recipe everyone will love.
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Creamy Potato Chickpea Curry Recipe
4 servings
Ingredients
- 2-3 medium potatoes peeled and cut into cubes
- 1 onion diced
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1 tbsp ginger root minced
- 1/2 tsp cayenne
- 1/2 tsp ground cumin
- 1/2 tsp ground coriander
- salt & pepper to taste
- 2-3 tbsp curry powder
- 2 large ripe tomatoes diced or pureed
- 1 14-oz can chickpeas drained, about 1-1/2 cups cooked
- 1 14-oz can coconut milk
Instructions
- Place the potatoes in a pot and cover with water. Boil for 10-12 minutes, or until fork-tender. Drain and set aside.
- Meanwhile, in a large pot, add in onion and garlic. Saute with oil/water on medium heat for 4-5 minutes, then add in the ginger, spices, salt, and pepper.
- Stir until incorporated, adding a splash of water to prevent sticking.
- Once the spices are fragrant, add the tomatoes and chickpeas, then cover the pot.
- Bring to a simmer and add in the coconut milk and potatoes.
- Reduce the heat to low and cover the pot again for 5 more minutes.
- Add more spices to taste if needed, then serve warm. Enjoy!