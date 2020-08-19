Creamy Potato Chickpea Curry Recipe

Today, August 19th is National Potato Day and The Beet is excited to get cooking with this creative recipe! Potatoes are one of the easiest ingredients to cook with and can be seasoned so many different ways to fit perfectly into any dish. And, who doesn't love crispy french fries smothered in ketchup?

Some of my favorite ways to eat this nutritious vegetable include a simple baked potato topped with vegan butter and cheese, greasy, crispy potato chips, potato pancakes, potato skin tacos, and this healthy protein recipe: Creamy potato chickpea curry. If you love potatoes and curry, you will love this dish.

Potatoes have a bad reputation and most people think they will make you gain weight because they're high in carbs. This thought goes for any food if you eat it too much. In fact, some nutritionists, health experts, and chefs eat potatoes in moderation every day for more energy and fiber.

Potato skins are high in vitamins C and B6 as well as dietary fiber. To this point, you can leave the potato skin on in this recipe and follow the same instructions if you wish.

Recipe Developer: Lenny, @vegamelon

Why we love it: There are so many ways to enjoy potatoes and we found one of the best tasting recipes. This dish is packed with plant-based protein and healthy dietary fiber.

Make it for: Lunch or dinner to celebrate National Potato Day with a delicious recipe everyone will love.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes