Green Goddess Smoothie with Superfoods
Spirulina is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory that has a taste similar to matcha powder, like sweet grass. In my opinion, I think spirulina is delicious so I like to add a little more 1 tablespoon. The avocado makes this smoothie creamy and superfoods like kale and spinach are loaded with healthy nutrients.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of kale
- 2 cups of spinach
- ½ of an avocado
- 1 tablespoon of matcha powder
- 1 tablespoon of spirulina
- 1 tablespoon of chia seeds
- 1 tablespoon of hemp seeds
- 1 cup of hemp milk
Nutrition Notes: per serving (½ of recipe)
211 calories, 12g protein, 16g carbs, 12g fiber, 14g fat