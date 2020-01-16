Green Goddess Smoothie with Superfoods

Spirulina is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory that has a taste similar to matcha powder, like sweet grass. In my opinion, I think spirulina is delicious so I like to add a little more 1 tablespoon. The avocado makes this smoothie creamy and superfoods like kale and spinach are loaded with healthy nutrients.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups of kale
  • 2 cups of spinach
  • ½  of an avocado
  • 1 tablespoon of matcha powder
  • 1 tablespoon of spirulina
  • 1 tablespoon of chia seeds
  • 1 tablespoon of hemp seeds
  • 1 cup of hemp milk

Nutrition Notes: per serving (½ of recipe)

211 calories, 12g protein, 16g carbs, 12g fiber, 14g fat

