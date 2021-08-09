Tabbouleh is a popular Mediterranean side dish loved by all kinds of eaters and caters perfectly to a plant-based diet. Enjoy the fresh flavors and health benefits of plum tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, lemon juice, bulgur, and an array of fresh herbs including mint, parsley, cilantro, and pepper. This meal is as nutritious as it is delicious with its low-calorie and high-fiber ingredients.

In this recipe, we swapped traditional feta for dairy-free cheese. When you eliminate dairy from your diet, you're likely to reduce inflammation caused by the animal product. Enjoy this meal all summer long and continue to stay on track with healthy eating!

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Greek Vegan Tabbouleh

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 pack Violife Just like Feta block, cut in cubes

1 cucumber, cut into cubes

1 cup bulgur (cracked wheat)

1 cup plum tomatoes, chopped seeded

2 large spring onions, chopped

2 tbsp fresh mint, chopped

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

½ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

½ cup chopped cilantro

Salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste

Instructions

Whisk oil and lemon juice, in a small bowl to blend; set aside. Place bulgur in a large bowl. Mix in 1 cup boiling water. Let stand until bulgur is tender and water is absorbed for about 15 minutes. Mix in tomatoes, cucumber, parsley, cilantro, spring onions, and mint. Add olive oil and toss to blend. Season with salt and pepper. Let stand at least 30 minutes to blend flavors. Season on top with Violife Just like Feta block cubes and parsley.

Nutritionals

Calories 351 | Total Fat 21.5g | Saturated Fat 9.1g | Sodium 114mg | Total Carbohydrate 36.6g | Dietary Fiber 8.2g | Total Sugars 3.9g | Protein 6g | Calcium 58mg | Iron 2mg | Potassium 464mg |