Gluten-Free Chickpea Pasta With Tomatoes

You can never go wrong with pasta, and these gluten-free chickpea-based noodles tossed with roasted tomatoes and fresh basil means that you don't have to feel guilty for enjoying it!

INGREDIENTS:

Chickpea Pasta or noodles of your choice

1 Cup Pasta Sauce

2/3 Cup Variety Cherry Tomatoes

Handful of Chopped Basil and Parsley

Vegan Parmesan Cheese, optional

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Cook pasta as instructed on the box in salted water.

2. While pasta is cooking, heat up some oil over medium heat in a pan.

3. Cook your tomatoes in the pan for 5 minutes or until they become soft and juices start coming out. Stir frequently.

4. Once pasta is cooked, drain it. Mix in your pasta sauce, basil, and parsley.

5. Top off with tomatoes and vegan parm. Enjoy!!

Nutritional Notes:

410 calories, 20g protein, 58g carbs, 14g fiber, 12g fat