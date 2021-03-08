A diet that's full of vegetables, fruits, beans, and legumes is one of the healthiest ways to eat, but when you're in the mood for something sweet and can't resist but to indulge in chocolate, then treat yourself to this vegan and gluten-free chocolate hazelnut tahini ganache tart using Lily's dairy-free chocolate chips. This tart is easy to make, tastes delicious, and is perfect for anyone with dietary restrictions.

For those who don't have experience baking with dairy alternatives, you will find how simple and easy it is to make these healthier-for-you swaps. The crust is my favorite part of this recipe because it tastes just like the real thing yet it substitutes gluten and dairy products for cassava flour, tapioca flour, and coconut oil to blend the powders together instead of using butter.

The filling of this recipe calls for creamy tahini, maple syrup for sweetness, coconut milk for richness, and extra dark chocolate bars chopped and hazelnuts for a beautiful garnish. When you dig your fork or spoon into the tart and take your first bite, the mousse-like texture will melt in your mouth as you taste subtle hints of hazelnuts.

Tahini is used as a binding, or thickening agent in this recipe instead of egg whites. The condiment or spread is made from toasted sesame, often used in Middle Eastern cuisine. Tahini is nutrient-dense and one tablespoon contains 3 grams of plant-based protein and 1 gram of fiber. It's also loaded with important vitamins and minerals for energy and bone health like Vitamin B6, phosphorus and manganese.

Whether you plan to savor yourself a slice or bake this tart for someone special, there will be lots of love for this delicious treat.

Recipe Developer: Moriah Brooke