Gluten-Free and Vegan Chocolate Hazelnut Tahini Ganache Tart Recipe
A diet that's full of vegetables, fruits, beans, and legumes is one of the healthiest ways to eat, but when you're in the mood for something sweet and can't resist but to indulge in chocolate, then treat yourself to this vegan and gluten-free chocolate hazelnut tahini ganache tart using Lily's dairy-free chocolate chips. This tart is easy to make, tastes delicious, and is perfect for anyone with dietary restrictions.
For those who don't have experience baking with dairy alternatives, you will find how simple and easy it is to make these healthier-for-you swaps. The crust is my favorite part of this recipe because it tastes just like the real thing yet it substitutes gluten and dairy products for cassava flour, tapioca flour, and coconut oil to blend the powders together instead of using butter.
The filling of this recipe calls for creamy tahini, maple syrup for sweetness, coconut milk for richness, and extra dark chocolate bars chopped and hazelnuts for a beautiful garnish. When you dig your fork or spoon into the tart and take your first bite, the mousse-like texture will melt in your mouth as you taste subtle hints of hazelnuts.
Tahini is used as a binding, or thickening agent in this recipe instead of egg whites. The condiment or spread is made from toasted sesame, often used in Middle Eastern cuisine. Tahini is nutrient-dense and one tablespoon contains 3 grams of plant-based protein and 1 gram of fiber. It's also loaded with important vitamins and minerals for energy and bone health like Vitamin B6, phosphorus and manganese.
Whether you plan to savor yourself a slice or bake this tart for someone special, there will be lots of love for this delicious treat.
Vegan Chocolate Hazelnut Tahini Ganache Tart
Ingredients
For the Crust
- 1 cup cassava flour
- 1/2 cup cocoa powder
- t tbsp tapioca flour
- 1/4 cup coconut sugar (or granulated sweetener of choice)
- 1/4 tsp fine sea salt
- 1/3 cup coconut oil
For the Filling
- 1/2 cup hazelnuts
- 2 Lily's Extra Dark chocolate bars, chopped
- 1/3 cup creamy tahini
- 2-4 tbsp maple syrup (to taste)
- 1 cup full-fat coconut milk
For Whipped Cream
- 1 can chilled coconut cream (chilled overnight)
- 2 tbsp maple syrup (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350F. Grease 9 inch tart pan and set aside.
- In a large bowl, stir together cassava flour, cocoa powder, tapioca starch, coconut sugar, and sea salt. Add coconut oil to the crust and cut it into the flour mix with a fork until crumbly and moldable. Pour the crust mixture into the tart pan and press until evenly flattened. Crimp the sides a bit for a pretty finish.
- Bake for 20 minutes, or until firm. Set the crust aside and allow to cool completely before filling.
- To make the ganache filling, stir coconut milk and maple syrup in a saucepan over medium heat until simmering. Remove from heat and stir in chocolate and tahini until smooth.
- Scatter the hazelnuts evenly in the cooled crust, then pour the ganache evenly over the hazelnuts. Use a spatula to smooth the top of the ganache. Place in the fridge for at least an hour to firm.
- To make whipped coconut cream, separate the solid coconut cream from the water in the chilled can and place it in a mixing bowl. Using a whisk attachment, beat the coconut cream on medium until the cream becomes light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add maple syrup and beat again for 1-2 minutes to incorporate.
- Serve immediately over the ganache tart. Enjoy!