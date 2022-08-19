Every year between January and April, the Girl Scouts of America sell nearly 200 million boxes of Thin Mints. This year, they are adding to the quandary of what to stock up on, by adding a new vegan flavor to the offerings. Deemed the “sister” of the Thin Mint, the Girl Scouts’ new Raspberrry Rally cookie will become available during the upcoming 2023 Girl Scouts cookie selling season. The new treats will feature a raspberry core coated in dairy-free chocolate.

“Raspberry Rally gives devoted Girl Scout Cookie lovers yet another reason to be excited for the upcoming cookie season,” Girl Scouts of the USA said in a statement.

The Raspberry Rally will be sold exclusively online, marking the first time the Girl Scouts have adopted an eCommerce platform. The organization hopes that adding more eCommerce options will help improve Girl Scout members’ online entrepreneurial skills. While the prices vary by region, Girl Scout Cookies typically cost $5 per box.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program encourages girls to be risk takers, to think outside of the box, and to be confident in their own abilities,” the organization commented. “Whether they’re working toward earning their Cookie Goal Setter badge as a Daisy or their My Cookie Business Resume badge as an Ambassador, Girl Scouts are learning qualities crucial for all forms of leadership and life skills. The program embraces the understanding of the world of business, money management, and entrepreneurship.”

Girl Scouts Introduce More Vegan Options

Across the entire United States, Thin Mints remain the most-searched Girl Scout cookie of all time, according to Google Trends. Now, the Raspberry Rally will possibly join the Thin Mint at the top, making two of the most popular Girl Scout cookies vegan. These two flavors are joined by three other vegan cookies released in recent years.

The Girl Scouts added the Toast-Yay cookie in 2021, a French toast-shaped cookie infused with cinnamon and coated in icing. The organization also offers the vegan shortbread Lemonades and the Peanut Butter Patties, giving customers a cookie similar to another popular cookie, Tagalongs.

To accompany the Raspberry Rally announcement, the Girl Scouts will host a sweepstake until August 31, 2022. The organization will select five winners at random that will receive a free early shipment of the Raspberry Rally cookies and other Girl Scout Merchandise. This season, consumers can use the cookie location app to look for Girl Scout booths in their area to stock up on vegan cookies this January.

The Rise of Vegan Cookies

Can’t wait for Girl Scout cookie season? The vegan cookie market is gaining significant traction, catching the attention of even the Cookie Monster. The vegan cookies market growing at a rate of around 9 percent year-over-year. Fact.MR notes that consumers are increasingly looking for plant-based sweets to prevent the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Consumers increasingly look for vegan cookies to avoid the negative effects of dairy and eggs. Cutting eggs out of your diet can prolong your lifespan. One study found that eating plant-based alternatives instead of eggs was associated with a 21 percent lower risk of death for women and a 24 percent lower risk of death for men.

While waiting for the Raspberry Rally, several vegan cookies are available at online and in-person retailers. Check out The Beet’s Best Vegan, Dairy Free Cookies That Taste As Good As the Real Thing.