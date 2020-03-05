Get Ready For Spring: Detoxifying Citrus Salad in a Mason Jar
Recipe: Spring Detox Mason Jar Salads
Recipe Developer: Gina Fontana, @healthylittlevittles
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Total Time: 15 Minutes
Yield: 2 Jars
Why we love it: Spring is approaching and we are looking forward to warmer weather and healthy food. Say good-bye to comfort food and start changing your habits now. This salad will help you get back in the swing of things because it’s light, clean, and delicious. Grapefruits rev your metabolism and hydrate your body. This salad is the perfect way to welcome the new season.
Alternatives: Add any citrus fruits to this salad: oranges, grapes, apples, and a touch of lemon on top. If you don’t like tahini, it’s not necessary to use in this recipe, mix in a little hummus instead.
Health Benefits: Citrus is a natural detoxifier and immune booster. This salad is the perfect way to get your vitamin C and stay healthy! The delicious taste of grapefruit, pistachios, and fresh chickpeas gives you the motivation to eat healthier for spring. Chickpeas are a good source of vegan protein and will give you energy throughout the day.
Make it for: Lunch or a side dish for dinner. Store in Mason Jars to bring to work. Shake and eat!
Ingredients
- 5-10 oz lettuce, (I used Taylor Farms Organic Sweet Baby Lettuce)
- Vegan parmesan cheese
- 1 cup shredded carrots
- 1 large grapefruit, peeled + diced
- 10-12 strawberries, cut
- 1 cup green peas, cooked (if frozen)
- 1/2 cup pistachios
- 2 cans chickpeas
- 1/2 red cabbage, diced
- 1.5 cups broccoli florets, diced into small pieces, (I used Taylor Farms Organic Broccoli Florets)
- 1/4-1/2 cup strawberry tahini dressing, (see below)
Vegan Parmesan Cheese
- 3/4 cup raw cashews
- 3/4 tsp salt
- 3 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 1/4 tsp garlic powder
Strawberry Tahini Dressing
- 4 tbsp strawberry jam
- 4 tbsp tahini
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- 4 tbsp grape seed oil
- 2 tsp maple syrup
- salt to taste
Instructions:
- First start by making your vegan parmesan cheese. I always have this in my fridge because I love it so much and use it on everything!
- Blend all ingredients together in your food processor or blender until smooth.
- Set aside.
- Wash, peel and dice all produce.
- Make your tahini dressing by blending all dressing ingredients together in your food processor/blender until smooth.
- ** Before filling, keep in mind you want to add lettuce to the top 1/4 of the mason jar, so don't overfill with other ingredients to not have enough room for the lettuce.
- Start by pouring 1/4-1/2 cup of tahini dressing on the bottoms of the jars. If you like a lot of dressing, I would add about 1/2 cup.
- If your peas are frozen, place them in a glass measuring cup/bowl and cover with water.
- Microwave for about 2 minutes and drain.
- Next layer in the broccoli, red cabbage, chickpeas, pistachios, green peas, strawberries, diced grapefruit, and carrots in that order- filling up about half- 3/4 of the jar.
- Fill the rest of the jar with lettuce and vegan parmesan cheese. Place in the fridge overnight.
- To enjoy, simply shake and eat straight from the jar or pour out onto a dish!