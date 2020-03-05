Get Ready For Spring: Detoxifying Citrus Salad in a Mason Jar

Recipe: Spring Detox Mason Jar Salads

Recipe Developer: Gina Fontana, @healthylittlevittles

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Total Time: 15 Minutes

Yield: 2 Jars

Why we love it: Spring is approaching and we are looking forward to warmer weather and healthy food. Say good-bye to comfort food and start changing your habits now. This salad will help you get back in the swing of things because it’s light, clean, and delicious. Grapefruits rev your metabolism and hydrate your body. This salad is the perfect way to welcome the new season.

Alternatives: Add any citrus fruits to this salad: oranges, grapes, apples, and a touch of lemon on top. If you don’t like tahini, it’s not necessary to use in this recipe, mix in a little hummus instead.

Health Benefits: Citrus is a natural detoxifier and immune booster. This salad is the perfect way to get your vitamin C and stay healthy! The delicious taste of grapefruit, pistachios, and fresh chickpeas gives you the motivation to eat healthier for spring. Chickpeas are a good source of vegan protein and will give you energy throughout the day.

Make it for: Lunch or a side dish for dinner. Store in Mason Jars to bring to work. Shake and eat!

Ingredients

5-10 oz lettuce, (I used Taylor Farms Organic Sweet Baby Lettuce)

Vegan parmesan cheese

1 cup shredded carrots

1 large grapefruit, peeled + diced

10-12 strawberries, cut

1 cup green peas, cooked (if frozen)

1/2 cup pistachios

2 cans chickpeas

1/2 red cabbage, diced

1.5 cups broccoli florets, diced into small pieces, (I used Taylor Farms Organic Broccoli Florets)

1/4-1/2 cup strawberry tahini dressing, (see below)

Vegan Parmesan Cheese

3/4 cup raw cashews

3/4 tsp salt

3 tbsp nutritional yeast

1/4 tsp garlic powder

Strawberry Tahini Dressing

4 tbsp strawberry jam

4 tbsp tahini

2 tbsp lemon juice

1/2 cup water

2 tsp minced garlic

4 tbsp grape seed oil

2 tsp maple syrup

salt to taste

Instructions: